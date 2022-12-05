45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Celebrating Impactful Artists 

Famous artists from actors to musicians were recognized at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony for their contributions to American culture.

On Sunday night (December 4, 2022), the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. hosted the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony—honouring Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2. Many stars and American political leaders turned out to recognize and celebrate the stars, including the medallion receiving moment at a State Department dinner held the Saturday night prior.

The State dinner was hosted by American singer-songwriter, Garth Brooks and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Blinken shared, “Ultimately, these artists remind us of our common humanity, that no matter who we are or where we’re from, we can, and we are all moved by the arts.”

Many fellow friends and politicians praised the artists and attended Sunday’s gala for the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which included Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, also attended the event after Paul was attacked in their home a month ago–receiving a standing ovation for their resilience.

Some of the honoured artists even shared their thoughts on each other, being fans of the others’ work. Clooney shared a moment from the State dinner, “The only thing that was terrible was that I had to follow. So, there’s 300 people in the room going, this is transcendent—and I’m like ‘God, this is horrible, I have to follow Gladys Knight!” Knight was the seven-time Grammy winner, who many would recognize her voice in various opening songs in the James Bond films.

Of course, Clooney could be recognized for his own work on the Ocean’s Eleven films and more, as Cheadle, Roberts and Damon all praised him for his philanthropic work outside of acting. Damon even jokingly said, “I know a lot of people think you have movie star looks, but let’s be honest: It takes a village to style a star into being People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. I’ve been there. Those experts can transform anyone.”

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors honouree, León was a Pulitzer Prize winner for her outstanding work as a conductor and composer. She recalled at the State dinner, how she always brought her ancestors within her creative work: “If I’m going to conduct a concert I say, ‘hey, you better come with me because this is difficult.’ If I’m going to write a piece, I call on my ancestors and say, ‘you better help me because the deadline is in two weeks.”

Six-time Grammy winner Grant marked the first Christian pop singer to receive a Kennedy Center Honor. Singer-songwriter Carlile commented on how Grant was very inclusive, “The way that she’s come out in support of LGBTQIA people, specifically me, has — it can’t be easy for her. You know, she has had to have taken a bit of heat from her evangelical fans and followers. And I have so much respect for her constantly pushing the boundaries of other people’s capacity to love.”

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors recognized one of the most influential bands of all-time: U2. The Irish band members (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr) have been recognized for art and work in social justice–winning 22 Grammys and the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience award. Actor Sean Penn stated how Bono and the band went beyond their celebrity status, “Bono has often said that being famous is nonsense, celebrity is nonsense. But it is currency. And the band has spent its currency to show the usefulness of art in the world.”

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS, and be streamed on Paramount+ on December 28.