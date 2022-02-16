Paramount+ Announced Huge News On ViacomCBS Investor Day

During the ViacomCBS Investor Day, plans to outline the future of Paramount+ were outlined detailing new releases and confirmations of upcoming titles.

In a letter during the Investor meeting, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish and Shari Redstone stated “With this in mind, as we’re announcing today at our investor event, ViacomCBS is becoming Paramount Global, or, more simply, Paramount,” effectively rebranding ViacomCBS to Paramount Global during the huge Investor Day. There were also many Paramount+ announcements for media consumers to be excited about, besides the inevitable executive semantics.

One of the first notable announcements was Showtime’s programming to be integrated into Paramount+ as a package, allowing consumers to have both stations for the price of $12 a month — $15 a month without ads — or the option to keep the apps separate as they have always been. With all the streaming apps out now, this can help alleviate some app pollution on many smart device home screens and give net users some savings on both services.

But the new offerings that were announced for the Paramount+ platform are exciting and have something for fans of all genres. Here are the programming inclusions that were announced during the ViacomCBS Investor Day:

TV Series’ Coming to Paramount+

Beavis & Butt-head – a new series, along with its entire backlog of episodes.

South Park – Season 27 scheduled to air in 2024, along with all of the episodes from the series.

Sonic the Hedgehog – based off the Idris Elba role of Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, the name of the series isn’t final, and centers around the echidna.

Dora the Explorer – a live action series based on the animated kids show.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds – the winners of The Challenge series go head to head in the goal of declaring The Challenge champion

All Star Shore – a reality competition series that features stars from other hit reality shows like RuPauls Drag Race and Jersey Shore in a vacation setting of Spain.

Ink Master – hit tattoo competition show that premiered on Spike TV, will have new episodes this year.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans – third season of the unscripted series, will also include backlog of the other two seasons.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – the prequel to the original Star Trek that follows Captain Pike, arrives on the service May 5th.

Fatal Attraction – a new age series inspired by the original from 1987.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – musical prequel to the original Grease film.

Rabbit Hole – starring Keifer Sutherland as James Weir, an espionage operative designated to preserve Democracy.

The Offer – a documentary series that details how The Godfather came to be, airs on April 28th.

New Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.

Halo Series Season two.

Happy Face – based off the book Shattered Silence by Bridget M Cook, Melissa Grace Moore, and Melissa Moore.

Land Man – starring Billy Bob Thornton as a crisis oil company manager, based on the Boomtown podcast.

1932 – a spinoff of the existing series 1883, which takes place during the Great Depression, a second prequel series to the hit Yellowstone.

Tulsa King – a mob series starring Sylvester Stallone, scheduled to premiere in the Fall.

Lioness – A marine is recruited by the CIA to bring down a terrorist organization bu befriending a terrorists daughter, starring Zoe Saldaña.

Bass Reeves

The streaming service is notably dedicating five series’ to Creator Taylor Sheridan in the content news drop, along with many fan-favourite series renewals, and a renewal of the Halo TV series which is due to air on March 24th.

Movies Coming to Paramount+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – a new movie is scheduled from Seth Rogen, along with a series of TMNT villain-centered movies that gives needed backstory into the storyline.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – the first in a new trilogy of Transformers films.

Sonic the Hedgehog – a third film in the blue blur’s movie series has been announced.

Blue’s Big City Adventure – a Blue’s Clues based movie musical that features Josh, Steve, Joe, and Blue in New York City.

Spongebob Squarepants – three spinoff films featuring side characters from the hit cartoon series are scheduled from Nickelodeon, as well as another Sponebob centered film.

Teen Wolf – the original cast will reunite for a full-length film feature.

SEAL Team – an expansion movie of the CBS TV series.

Babylon – starring Brad pitt and Margot Robbie, the film is set to hit theaters first then be avaailable on the streaming service.

Star Trek – the next installment of the Captain Kirk story starring Chris Pine, scheduled to release later this year.

Fantasy Football

Honor Society – A rom-com high school film starring Angourie Rice, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Gaten Matarazzo, Armani Jackson and Amy Keum.

Hush Hush – a romance film based on Becca Fitzpatrick’s novel series of the same name.

All theatrical releases from Paramount+ will head to the streaming service after their initial run in theatres, CEO Bob Bakish announced. To stay up to date with all Paramount+ news, fans can swarm their official Twitter account for updates. Fans can also watch the entire event on the Paramount website.