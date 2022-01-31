New Halo TV Series Action-Packed Trailer Drops Release Date and Plot

The Halo TV series will be coming out soon and this new trailer revealed a lot about the Master Chief’s involvement with the UNSC, the other Spartans, Cortana and civilians around him.

With the release of Halo Infinite’s campaign last month, Halo fans are going to be more stoked as the new Paramount+ series adaptation reveals some spicy details in its newest fast, explosive trailer. The show appears to be going back in time from the current timeline where the games began in Halo: Combat Evolved. The trailer revealed that the Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber (American Gods and Orange Is the New Black), has just been created to win the Human/Covenant War.

It has already been revealed that the timeline this Halo series will not share the same continuity as the gaming franchise but will be called “The Silver Timeline” since his new canonical Spartan team will be called Silver Team. In the expanded lore, Master Chief was mostly shown alongside Blue Team members, Linda, Fred and Kelly. The Silver Team will consist of Riz-028 (Natasha Culzac), Vannak-134 (Bentley Kalu), and Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy)—keeping a similar trend to the team of four from both media and the competitive Halo game modes.

A blog from 343 described the timelines as being similar in nature, but, of course, fans can remain calm as Cortana will return to the series and will be voiced by Jen Taylor—who has voiced the iconic character since the first game in 2001. Some other notable references could be the appearance of Spartan Soren-066 (Bokeem Woodbine) who left the UNSC to join the Insurrection.

In case you forgot your Halo lore on the Insurrection, it was a civil war between the humans and its military that is stated to have occurred after the Covenant War. The Spartans were originally made to eradicate this rebel group in the known timeline, but it seems that this new timeline is having both events occur at the same time.

The story will take place in the 26th century, during the war between humans and the alien race, the Covenant. Humans have been struggling to win the war, so Dr. Catherine Halsey creates super-soldiers called “Spartans” to help humanity win the war. Master Chief is the best Spartan created, as proven in the games, and it is his task to track down the Halo (a planet-sized ring) and destroy it in order to save humanity. Here is a list of the main cast with character names fans of the games will recognize:

Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief, Spartan-117

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

This new storyline and timeline could be an interesting look into Master Chief and how he was designed to be “controlled” but eventually develops his own consciousness. While this TV series does not necessarily follow suit of the games like the other web series tie-ins, it is definitely a compelling one that will hopefully entice audiences to want to see this sci-fi badass kick butt on the big screen (fingers crossed). The trailer invites many other questions, like who is the human working with the Covenant (never happened in the video games) and what is the ancient (potentially Forerunner) object that made the Master Chief’s programming go haywire?

Halo (2022)

The Halo TV series will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24. The times have not been released, but fans can expect it to drop like other major shows on Netflix and Disney+, which is around 3:00 AM (EST). The season will have