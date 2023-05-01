A24 Give A First Look at Ti West’s MaXXXine

A24 unveils first look at MaXXXine, featuring Mia Goth and Halsey in 1980s Hollywood, continuing Ti West’s slasher trilogy from X and Pearl.

A24 has just revealed the first image from their upcoming film, MaXXXine, the much-anticipated continuation of Ti West’s 2022 slasher X and its prequel, Pearl. The new image, giving us a glimpse of the 1980s Los Angeles setting, features Mia Goth and pop star Halsey walking down the streets of Hollywood, dressed to the nines and ready to take on anything life will throw in their way.

Mia Goth, the certified scream queen, reprises her role as final girl Maxine from X, sporting a bleach blonde hairdo, intense smoky eye makeup, a sports coat with her name stitched on the chest, a short sequined dress, and fishnet tights. The duffle bag she carries may hint at the transient nature of her life up until this point. Alongside Goth, Halsey is dressed in a cream-coloured fur coat, a provocative dress, thigh-highs, and a garter belt, channelling the 1980s androgynous glamour reminiscent of Patrick Nagel’s artwork.

While the exact plot details of MaXXXine have not been revealed, it is known that the film will follow the ambitious Maxine, the sole survivor from X, as she chases her dream of stardom in 1980s, Los Angeles. Goth will once again take on the lead role, with the first look showing us the tone and atmosphere the film aims to create.

MaXXXine has generated significant buzz, particularly after the VHS-style teaser that played at the end of Pearl’s theatrical release and the Hollywood promo image released by A24. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, and Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito. 1980s icon Kevin Bacon and Lily Collins, the daughter of music legend Phil Collins, will also appear, although their roles have not yet been disclosed.

Production for MaXXXine began in April, and while there is no official release date, fans can catch up on the first two installments of West’s trilogy on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. The blend of horror and a nostalgic 1980s backdrop has fans eagerly awaiting this latest installment in Ti West’s thrilling trilogy. Stay tuned for more updates on MaXXXine as they become available.