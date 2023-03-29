News

AI Development—Elon Musk & Experts Call For 6-Month Break

Steve Wozniak, Yoshua Benigo, & Stuart Russell Co-Signed
| March 29, 2023
Elon Musk's $43 Billion Twitter Bid May Close This Week 1

Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and a panel of AI experts have called for a 6-month halt in the development of any powerful AI systems due to the potential risks to society and humanity.

The rise of artificial intelligence has been accelerating as of late, with memes galore coming from ChatGPT, Bing AI, Google Bard, and Claude+ in the last few months. These AI chatbots have been making the rounds. While some of the conversations have been funny, and the usefulness, when used in a proper manner, is obvious, the technology has some AI experts worried about the direction we may be heading in.

Ai Developmentelon Musk Amp Experts Call For 6 Month Pause 23032903

The non-profit Future of Life Institute, along with more than 1,000 experts, has penned a letter stating a 6-month pause should be enacted in order to do some more research and be safe about the direction scientists are heading with powerful AI systems, with possible government intervention being called for.

“AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts,” the letter says. “These protocols should ensure that systems adhering to them are safe beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ai Developmentelon Musk Amp Experts Call For 6 Month Pause 23032903 1
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

With well-respected members like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Yoshua Benigo—one of the “godfathers of AI”—and Stuart Russell, a researcher and leading mind at Alphabet-owned DeepMind, this mindset is gaining some traction in the community.

AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity,” the letter warns while calling for anything more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4 to be halted for the time being. “Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”

Ai Developmentelon Musk Amp Experts Call For 6 Month Pause 23032903 2

The Future of Life Institute, which wrote the letter, is primarily funded by the Musk Foundation, with Elon Musk regularly voicing his concerns about AI, while carmaker, Tesla, uses AI for its autopilot system. The Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT release has prompted other leading tech companies to put more resources into the development of AI models with integration into their products.

File Under: AI, AI Chatbot, Elon Musk
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

10 gamecube nintendo should remaster for switch 23032703 10

10 Gamecube Games That Should Be Remastered for Nintendo Switch

With several recent remasters, CGM lists 10 Gamecube Games That Should Be Remastered for Nintendo…

endless dungeon preview has us lootin shootin 23032903

Endless Dungeon Preview Has us Lootin’ & Shootin’

CGM got a hands-on preview with SEGA and Amplitude’s newest entry into the Endless series,…

have a nice deathnintendo switch review 23032703 2

Have a Nice Death (Nintendo Switch) Review

CGM takes a look at Have a Nice Death to see if the business of…

gamesir g7 wired controller review 23032303 2

GameSir G7 Wired Controller Review

The GameSir G7 Wired Controller offers extra button mapping ability, user-friendly ergonomic touches, and improvements…

a chat with scott patterson ahead of sullivans crossing premiere 23032303 1

A Chat with Scott Patterson Ahead of Sullivan’s Crossing Premiere

Ahead of his new show, Sullivan’s Crossing, CGM talked with Gilmore Girls and Saw actor…