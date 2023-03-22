Amazon Luna Now Available In Canada, Germany, And The U.K.

After launching in the U.S. last March, Amazon Luna—the cloud-gaming subscription service—is finally expanding into Canada, Germany, and the U.K.

Attempting to join the trend of cloud-gaming services—as well as the Netflix-for-games models currently being headed up by Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus—Amazon Luna offers a rotating list of games for users to enjoy, while also being able to utilize them through the cloud, where most of the processing power is done via the internet, meaning players do not have to invest in expensive hardware.

With Amazon Luna, users can play a variety of games on Fire TV, Fire tablets, Fire Sticks, PCs, Chromebooks, iOS, Android, Macs, and more. While also partnered with the subscription services offered by Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games to give a ton of options to players who stay digital-only or who don’t have expensive PCs or consoles.

There are four subscription options available for Amazon Luna:

Prime Gaming (Free w/ Amazon Prime subscription) – a small list of games free each month.

Luna+ ($9.99 USD/month or $12.99 CAD/month) – much larger, expanded library.

Ubisoft+ ($17.99 USD/month or $22.99 CAD/month) – games from Ubisoft’s catalogue.

Jackbox Games ($4.99 USD/month or $6.49 CAD/month) – every Jackbox party game.

Additionally, Amazon is selling its own Luna gamepad on its website for $69.99 USD or $89.99 CAD. The controller is designed to provide an ideal playing experience on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. While a mouse and keyboard or other controllers are also compatible with the service, the Luna gamepad offers seamless screen switching, the ability to connect via USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, as well as service-specific buttons.

With it’s looking more and more like a subscription model future is in the works in the gaming industry, with Xbox, PlayStation, NVIDIA, Apple, and even Amazon offering their own iterations, more ways to game are always a good thing.