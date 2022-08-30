Amd Ryzen 7000 Desktop Processors Deliver Fast Zen 4 Speed To Your Pc

AMD have revealed the AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop processors that include Zen 4 architecture for those who demand the best and fastest from their PC.

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop processors have finally been announced, and they claim to bring in a new era of speed in the desktop processor market. The signature Zen 4 architecture slams PCs with speed containing 16 cores, 32 threads and built on an optimized, high-performance TSMC 5nm process node establishes consistency and reliability.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Client Business Unit at AMD, Saeid Moshkelani said “The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series brings leadership gaming performance, extraordinary power for content creation, and advanced scalability with the new AMD Socket AM5,” with “With the next generation Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors, we are proud to uphold our promise of leadership and continuous innovation, delivering the ultimate PC experience for gamers and creators alike.”

The new processors pedal a double-digit IPC uplift over “Zen 3” overhauling their previous entries, and introducing “the world’s first high-performance x86 5nm CPU.” The AMD Ryzen processors also boast “The 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor delivers up to 57% better content creation performance in V-Ray Render compared to the competition. Meanwhile, even the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor offers an average of 5% faster gaming performance across select titles than the competitor’s flagship gaming processor,” showing they aren’t afraid of potential competitors with the specs that have released today. Below is a grid of the new processors, their price points at retail and individual specs, provided by AMD.

Model Cores/Threads Boost10/

Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe® TDP SEP

(USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T Up to 5.7 / 4.5 GHZ 80MB Gen 5 170W $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHZ 76MB Gen 5 170W $549 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T Up to 5.4 / 4.5 GHZ 40MB Gen 5 105W $399 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHZ 38MB Gen 5 105W $299

The new line of AMD Ryzen 7000 processors will launch on September 27, and more information can be found on the AMD website.