American Mcgee'S Alice: Asylum Gets An Exciting New Update For 2022

Yesterday evening, the American McGee Patreon page posted a lengthy article about the recap of 2021, and what’s to come in 2022 regarding Alice: Asylum.

The cult classic American McGee’s Alice game was well-received back in 2000 upon its initial release, and the sequel Alice: Madness Returns was a solid direct followup. As a third game has been in the idea stage, the designer’s Patreon post gives fans of the Lewis Carroll-inspired game a look at what’s to come in 2022.

The recap details the progress the title has made, along with other fan-related announcements that have occurred in 2021, but for 2022, the Alice series has shown its upcoming hand while concealing its royal flush.

Designer of Alice, American McGee writes “Our team’s efforts this year on Alice: Asylum is currently being actively reviewed by some of the biggest entertainment companies in the world. You already know who they are. You’re probably a paying subscriber to at least two of them. This is a LARGE discussion point, (American, Marc, and Adam can elaborate more than I can) but the short version is; these talks have led to something VERY exciting.”

The announcement is definitely meant to be exciting for all fans of the series as they inch closer to securing actual confirmation that the title can start development. Although that is not confirmed as of this post, due to the suggestion “we’d mentioned that we wanted to wrap all of this pre-production up around March-April 2022. This soft ETA is now looking very unrealistic to suit the quality we want to create for Alice: Asylum, and the amount of work that is now evident upon the completion of the narrative last month.”

While the narrative for the exciting third instalment is completed, no deal has yet been confirmed besides the cryptic one listed above. Fans will have to wait until later in 2022 to go further down the rabbit hole.

