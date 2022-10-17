Streamer Amouranth Reveals Truth Behind Abuse: Streamers Reach Out

The Twitch streamer, Amouranth recently revealed on her last stream that she has a husband and accused him of domestic abuse and other threats. Twitch streamers have reached out to help.

During a Twitch stream on the morning of Sunday, October 17, 2022, one of the highest-known streamers, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa revealed that she was married and provided evidence of her husband’s abusive behaviour. She also allegedly spoke about how her finances were controlled by him, pushed her to stream more and even threatened to kill her dogs. A couple of streamers close to her have reached out in an attempt to reach out and check on her well-being.

The news was first spotted by the member of the esports company, The Guard, Hunter Grooms. Grooms highlighted four videos from Amouranth’s stream, which showed her displaying different pieces of evidence of her husband’s abuse. These clips will be posted below, but viewer discretion is advised as the clips demonstrated situations of emotional and psychological abuse.

The first clip showed her talking to her husband with the speaker on. She questioned him on why he threatened to kill her pet dogs, and after a long pause, the man told her to leave the house. The rest of the clip showed the man on the phone berating her, calling her a liar and denied that he threatened to kill her dogs. It was unclear if the man on the phone knew he was on-stream.

In the next few clips, Amouranth described how her husband had heavy control over her finances, threatening to leave her with “only $1 million” if she took any actions against him. A Kotaku interview from last month revealed that the streamer made over $1.7 million per month from her OnlyFans, Twitch, Patreon and other platforms.

The streamer also noted that the high-income was a result of being pressured to work 12-hour streams on-camera. In Grooms’ second clip, Amouranth explained a quote of how her therapist described her situation as “”a form of psychological abuse” and “a fancy prison.” Additionally, she showed text chains between her and her husband where there were evident messages berating and insulting her on her streaming schedule.

The final clip from Grooms showed Amouranth responding to a woman off-camera. The woman inquired if Amouranth had taken her medicine, and Amouranth was confused by the question. So far, the streamer has not been online or posted updates since the livestreamed, public confession.

Other major streamers, Ludwig and Alinity, released statements that they have tried to get in contact with Amouranth to see if she was okay after learning about the events that took place on Sunday. Ludwig explained that he got through to her assistant who told him that the streamer was “safe and okay.” But Ludwig did not believe the assistant when he said, “I don’t know. I would take it with a grain of salt, because at the end of the day, that isn’t Ammo.”

It was during his stream this morning, that Ludwig found out that Natalia “Alinity” also tried to reach out to Amouranth. He stated, “I reached out to Ammo, she didn’t hit me back. I did get in contact with her assistant, and her assistant said that she spoke to Ammo this morning, and that Ammo was safe and okay… It made me feel a bit better, but it certainly isn’t as good feeling, as if it was from Amouranth directly. I don’t think it was the same assistant that was on the call. I think it was a different assistant.”

Alinity noted how she was unable to get in contact with Amouranth or anyone. She said she decided to carry out a “welfare check”, but the police were not allowed to disclose any information on the matter. Alinity told her streaming community, “The police can’t tell me anything about whether or not she’s okay, and that’s literally all I can do.”

On Alinity’s stream this morning, she commented by saying:

“Okay, so, just like, I’m just going to say one thing, and that’s all I’m going to say. That’s all I’m going to say. All I’m going to say is the following… So um, all I’ll say is that I woke up this morning, and I saw the stuff on LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), and I got a little concerned about Amo. I tried reaching her out, and I couldn’t reach her out. So I did a welfare check on her. I would like to hear from her. I would really like that. That’s it. That’s really… anyway. Yeah, just a little worried. I hope that she’s okay. Yeah. So, yeah.”

Many fans and friends of the streamer are very concerned about her well-being. Amouranth has not made any further statements on the sensitive matter. Below are the clips of Amouranth discussing the evidence of her situation and troubling situation with her husband.

Many sources are trying to find out more details on the matter, as Amouranth’s life and well-being could be in grave danger. The streamer has already dealt with many concerning incidents including but not limited to previous stalking incidents at TwitchCon and potential arson at her home. Updates will be added here as more facts are uncovered.

Again, viewer discretion is advised as the clips demonstrated situations of emotional and psychological abuse.