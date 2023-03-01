Apple Arcade Gets Exciting Games For March 2023

Apple Arcade is a gaming service that allows subscribers to take noteworthy titles with them on the go, and in March 2023, it will deliver quality to its users.

Apple Arcade is basically a mobile Xbox Game Pass, only without the Xbox and made by Apple instead of Microsoft. With hit exclusive titles like 2021’s Fantasian, the Arcade section of the iOS app store has grown significantly and has evolved into a service that delivers new games to subscribers every month, similar to how Netflix and the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass add new content every month.

For March 2023, Apple Arcade is adding four prominent new titles to keep gamers who subscribe to the platform busy, and thanks to Apple, we have release dates and small descriptions they provided ahead of release.

Apple Arcade Arrivals For March 2023

Kimono Cats (Available March 7)

A charming, easy-to-play game for all ages. Choose your main character cat and a companion cat, and walk through a Japanese “matsuri” festival to make your companion happy. Throw darts at moving bubbles to give your pet a gift from a booth, play a mini-game, or meet characters. Earn coins to advance to new areas with new things to discover.

Osmos+ (Available March 17)

Enter the Darwinian world of a galactic mote. Grow by absorbing smaller motes—but beware of being absorbed yourself. Osmos+ on Apple Arcade features unique physics-based play, stellar graphics, and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack. Navigate through floating playgrounds, competitive petri dishes, deep solar systems, and more.

Cluedo: Hasbro’s Mystery Game+ (Available March 24)

It’s a classic murder mystery! Who did it? With what weapon? In which room? There’s a high-stakes party at the mansion, and every guest is a suspect. Roll the dice, become a detective, and let Cluedo begin! A game based on the classic board game Clue.

Human: Fall Flat+ (Available March 31)

Human: Fall Flat+ on Apple Arcade is a fun, lighthearted physics platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to 4 players. Free new levels continue to reward its vibrant community. Each dream level features a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles, and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes, and industrial sites.

That’s not all in store for the service, however, as there will be updates coming to titles already found on the platform, including:

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

Jetpack Joyride 2

Warped Kart Racers

Dead Cells+

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Mini Motorways

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure

Castle Crumble

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Users can also find more information on upcoming Apple Arcade additions from their website, including other titles not mentioned in this post.