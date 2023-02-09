What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass In February 2023

Xbox Game Pass offerings for the month of February have been announced, and between SD Gundam Battle Alliance and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, there are plenty of multiplayer titles to choose from.

Continuing with its regular rotation of games, Xbox Game Pass has some new titles announced for the month of February 2023 for users to enjoy, as well as what titles are on the way out for the time being. With several multiplayer games on the way, as well as some city-building and action goodness, players should have plenty to look forward to.

Starting things off in the world of sports, Madden NFL 2023 will be available today, February 9th, via Xbox Game Pass’ partnership with EA Play. Additionally, SD Gundam Battle Alliance joins the platform, bringing together different narratives that let players relive famous scenes and battles from the venerable mecha franchise.

Beyond that, several other titles will be coming later this month, with quite a variety on offer this month:

February 9th: Madden NFL 2023 – (Console and PC) EA Play

February 9th: SD Gundam Battle Alliance – (Cloud, Console, and PC)

February 13th: Wild Hearts – EA Play Early Access Trial

February 14th: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – (Cloud, Console, and PC)

February 15th: Cities: Skylines – Remastered – (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

February 16th: Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

February 21st: Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Several updates are coming to titles currently available, such as Fallout 76 getting a Modern Living Bundle and The Elder Scrolls Online getting a Dragon Slayer Bundle. Atomic Heart will be available on day one at launch with Xbox Game Pass.

New Quests each week revolve around anime, Valentine’s Day, football, and more. Plus, become a Quest Completionist for 500 points. Available now:

Madden NFL (250 points – Ultimate only) – Play 4 Online Games

Opus: Echo of Starsong (5 points) – Play

Earn an Achievement in any Game Pass Game (50 points)

The following games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on February 15th, but you still have time to jump back in before they go: