Assassin’s Creed x Free Fire Update Is Live Today

The first Free Fire crossover for 2022 has finally landed and it features the Ubisoft juggernaut series Assassin’s Creed, players can now leap into action.

The previously announced crossover event is not the first time Free Fire has done an exciting mashup with another easily recognizable series and won’t likely be the last, as the event that crosses over with specifically Assassin’s Creed goes live for players today. The crossover seems aimed at the second title in the series, which is a strategic move by Garena, considering it was the most well regarded in the series by fans according to the 91 overall score it received on Metacritic.

Players can now visit the Assassin Sanctuaries on the map, which dump loot rewards on the players who make the trek to the destinations. After scooping all the loot possible from a Sanctuary, the player can perform the iconic Assassin’s Creed ‘Leap of Faith’ off the towering building to exit in style that only a legendary Assassin can pull off.

Garena’s event kicks off today, seeing a complete in-game reskin, a swath of Creed related items for players to obtain, and the aforementioned Sanctuaries to appear on the Bermuda map for players to raid. The Leap of Faith signified an assassin’s acceptance into the order, and that significance is now given to the players of Free Fire, as all players are permitted.

To mark this event as a sacred rite, the easily recognizable theme of the Assassin’s Creed series, and Free Fire‘s theme have been remixed for the occasion. The song aptly titled “The Creed of Fire” was specially composed for the event, and can be listened to separately via Spotify, or even YouTube (with lyrics) for fans.

Fans who want to get in on the action can boot up Free Fire today to start fighting for the order. Updates regarding the crossover will likely be posted to their official Twitter account, so fans can sneak over there for more information.