The First Free Fire Crossover Of 2022 Has Been Announced With Assassin’s Creed

The massively popular survival battle royale game Free Fire is receiving its first crossover event for 2022, and it’s with the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Free Fire has seen notable collaborations in the past such as Attack on Titan, and One Punch Man, but this is the first that they are having with the notable game franchise Assassin’s Creed.

After the success of the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a collaboration with Ubisoft’s award-winning brand is an absolute no-brainer for the Free Fire franchise. The mobile battle royale juggernaut has aimed to deliver exciting fan relatable content, and this collaboration seems to be no different.The battle royale genre exploded with Fortnite’s entry into the gaming landscape back in June 2017. Since then, Free Fire followed months later, being released in August of the same year. The title has seen explosive growth touting an average of over 30 million players daily for the past 30 days.

With the two huge gaming franchises coming together to collaborate, the Free Fire fan base ties itself to the Assassin’s Creed fan base giving excitement to both communities. Other successful collaborations with the Garena battle royal include:

Street Fighter : Ryu and Chun-li take up firearms for the first time ever, as players were allowed to play as the legendary gaming characters.

: Ryu and Chun-li take up firearms for the first time ever, as players were allowed to play as the legendary gaming characters. McLaren Sports Cars : Sports cars featuring the McLaren branding came to Free Fire, from June 8th of last year.

: Sports cars featuring the McLaren branding came to Free Fire, from June 8th of last year. Venom: Let There Be Carnage: which not only showed active gameplay on the big screen, but allowed players to grab Venom related loot for free.

It’s safe to say with all the collaborations thus far Assassin’s Creed will fit right in, though I’m unsure if seeing Ezio potentially wield a firearm will look proper. The exciting new collaboration is set to take its leap of faith at a TBD date in March of this year, and fans can stay looped in through Garena’s YouTube page for announcements