Smaller-scaled Assassin’s Creed Game Slated for Late 2022 or 2023

Ubisoft is reportedly developing Assassin’s Creed game in late 2022 or 2023 that’s a smaller scaled stealth-focused game.

The game is codenamed ‘Rift’ and was apparently planned to release through Assassin’s cred Valhalla as an expansion but has been expanded into its own standalone game last year, according to Bloomberg. The game will feature Basim as the protagonist and will be set in the city of Baghdad, it will be unlike recently released as it won’t feature an open world.

In response to the reporting of Rift’s existence, Ubisoft told Bloomberg that it doesn’t comment on rumours or speculation “as they do a disservice to our development teams and community”. The non-comment from the publisher will just continue to push the narrative of the game’s existence and possible announcement.

Bloomberg: Ubisoft has turned an Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion into a standalone title last year, featuring Basim and a smaller scope than usual mainline AC titles



It will focus more on stealth gameplay and is planned for either late 2022 or 2023https://t.co/zf9d2DYco2 pic.twitter.com/zEGzflqq0C — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 9, 2022

The upcoming game will reportedly release before Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is a collaboration between lead Assassin’s Creed developers, Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec. The game is set to take place over multiple time periods and will start out as a massive online game, it is said the game will evolve into a live service over time.

Ubisoft’s release strategy for the franchise has changed in recent years with the approach of releasing an entry every two years instead of annually. That started with the release of Assassin’s Creed Origins which was released two years after 2015’s Syndicate. The 2017 release was the first time since 2007 that a mainline Assasin’s Creed game was released two years after a previous entry.

The new era of Assassin’s Creed games is less focused on stealth and more on combat in a huge open-world for players to explore. The most recent entry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla finally gave players the Viking spin on the series, since then Ubisoft has supported the game in its second year, a first for the series.