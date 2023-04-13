ASUS Reveals Stylish ROG Phone 7 With Gaming Focus

ASUS has revealed its newest gaming-centric smartphone—the ROG Phone 7—which features industry-leading performance, visuals, and immersion.

Prolific computer and phone hardware manufacturer ASUS has revealed its newest smartphone, which centers on performance and power at a high enough level to sustain regular gaming. The ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone 7, has top-of-the-line specifications for the smartphone market in order to make it an industry leader in the gaming side of the market.

With the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, a 6.78″ Samsung AMOLED HDR10+ display, and a lightning-quick 165 Hz refresh rate, the ROG Phone 7—and Ultimate model—are packed with the best tech on the market today, making it the supreme gaming smartphone available for purchase.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 and Ultimate are packed with so many features it’s not even funny. From top to bottom, this phone has all of the best technology and features you could ask for, such as:

6.78″ Samsung AMOLED HDR10+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with UFS4.0 and up to 16GB LPDDRX RAM

Overclocked Adreno740 GPU

GameCool 7 cooling system

AeroActive Cooler 7

6000mAh MMT battery

The all-new cooling system is really one of the flagships for this new smartphone, utilizing more efficient heat dissipation than ever before. With the ROG Rapid-Cycle Vapor Chamber design, the ROG Phone 7 uses Liquid Return channels and the new Y-shaped Wick Columns to improve upon the previous model by 168%—staying cooler for those longer gaming sessions.

This works side-by-side with the external AeroActive Cooler 7, which makes use of a Peltier cooler in

addition to the fan, which can reduce the surface temperature by 25°C. This cooling chip technology can activate when the phone senses there is a need, making the cooling process more efficient.

Besides the internal components that make up this luxury smartphone, the ROG Phone 7 also comes kitted with some impressive accessories, like the ROG Clip, which can attach your phone to a PS4, Xbox, or Stadia controller with an adjustable arm. Additionally, a Professional Dock is available that allows the ROG Phone 7 to connect to an HDMI display and two USB devices, such as a keyboard and mouse.

With a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, and 8MP macro camera on the back, the ROG Phone 7 is no slouch in the camera department either. The 32MP MP OV32 Quad Bayer Front Camera keeps those selfies going as well.

With a greater push from companies jumping into a hyper-focus on gaming, it’s no surprise to see these juggernauts of smartphones hitting the market, and we can’t wait to see how the ASUS ROG Phone 7 performs in person!



