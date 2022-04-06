SteelSeries & KontrolFreek Partner with Call of Duty eSports Team Atlanta FaZe

SteelSeries and KontrolFreek announced a partnership with the Atlanta-based eSports team Atlanta FaZe to become the exclusive headset and thumbstick partners for Atlanta FaZe’s Call Of Duty eSports team today.

Atlanta FaZe

With the deal, Atlanta FaZe will be provided with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek’s “award-winning” line of headsets and performance gaming gear. The gear will be engineered for next-gen consoles, PCs, and a lifestyle of gaming.

Starting this year, Atlanta FaZe will compete in global events with SteelSeries gear which includes the Arctis Pro+ GameDAC and Arctis Pro Wireless headsets as well as KontrolFreek’s Performance Thumbsticks. “We’re excited to align with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek, two iconic brands with a ton of rich history eSports and gaming, and they continually push the boundaries of innovation for gamers,” said the head coach of Atlanta FaZe in the statement.

The background of the gaming brand is that they were the first gear brand to sponsor eSports events and pro teams in 2002 and to create products specifically for pros that same year. Atlanta FaZe, came to be after a partnership between FazeClan, a CS:GO team, and Atlanta Esports, a capital firm based in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year, SteelSeries, which was founded in 2001, joined the GN Family and, according to their statement, it is, “a global leader in innovative and intelligent audio and video communications sold in approximately 100 countries around the world.”

KontrolFreek creates products for the current-gen consoles and last-gen as well as Nintendo Switch and PC. These include, Performance Grips, Gaming Cables, among other things. KontrolFreek was founded in 2007 and launched in 2008.

To learn more about these stylish gamers, hit them up on their socials. You can find SteelSeries at steelseries.com and on Instagram and Twitter. For more information on KontrolFreek, check out KontrolFreek.com and find them on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch and Discord.

To learn more about Atlanta FaZe, go to faze.callofdutyleague.com and find them on Instagram at @atl_faze and on Twitter at @ATLFaze. The Atlanta FaZe roster includes, Tyler Pharris (Abezy), Alec Sanderson (Arcitys), McArthur Jovel (Cellium), Preston Sanderson (Prestinni) and Chris Lehr (Simp).