Avatar: The Way of Water’s New 2nd Trailer Reconnects Fans To Pandora

The James Cameron-helmed sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has shown off a new trailer today, and it connects fans to Pandora’s aquatic life.

A lot has happened since the Hollywood blockbuster that was the original Avatar feature graced screens back in 2009, and like real life, many events have happened in the world of Pandora. The newest trailer that dropped today has pulled back the curtain on what has been happening on the planet, and although fans have gotten the first look at Avatar: The Way of Water with a teaser in May, the new aquatic trailer can be seen below.

The main protagonists of the original film are front and centre with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) having aged since the events of the last film, but this is only made apparent by their children who are heavily featured in the film as well. Other Hollywood talent included in the film are Sigourney Weaver who revisits her role from the initial film, and Michelle Yeoh, with Stephen Lang, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

The official film website summarizes Avatar: The Way of Water as:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure Avatar.com

It’s worth noting the emphasis the trailer placed on aquatic life, with creatures fans haven’t seen on the big screen yet from Pandora’s oceans, and the clear message of “the way of water connects all things” being prevalent in the two-minute teaser.

Fans can rest easy knowing Avatar: The Way of Water is not another 13 years away; it is splashing into theatres on December 16.