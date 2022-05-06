Upcoming Big RPG Avowed May Run On Unreal Engine 5

News regarding the new IP out of Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed, has been scarce since its announcement back in 2020, but there may be a sliver of hope for those waiting for new info.

Although fans have only received a VERY brief glimpse at the huge new IP in the chamber for Microsoft, Avowed has been highly anticipated since, yet there has been radio silence regarding the title. The briefest of teasers featured a fire arrow travelling over a vast swath of gorgeous visuals, through a skeleton, and can be viewed below.

This small trailer was met with huge excitement, and then emptiness. However, Lead VFX Designer of Avowed, Aaroin Dubois may have spilled some beans regarding the huge IP on their LinkedIn profile, which shows “Lead VFX artist on Avowed. Working with Niagara fx in unreal 5” as his latest job. This news arrives on the heels of Microsoft’s announcement of a co-showcase with Bethesda announced for June 12, which can certainly reveal more information regarding the title.

Microsoft is absolutely no stranger to having their signature IPs run on the Unreal Engine, with many Microsoft exclusives such as Sea of Thieves, and titles from flagship franchise Gears of War running on the engine, so it’s safe to say there is trust here. Obsidian has also utilized the engine in their latest open world title, The Outer Worlds, and plans to use it in the sequel to the acclaimed title.

As is with all news, there is some bad. This is not an actual formal announcement regarding anything Avowed from Microsoft or Obsidian Entertainment, and there has been no confirmed update regarding the anticipated title just yet. Fans will have to just carry the heavy wait until Microsoft reveals more, which will hopefully happen in the exciting showcase they have planned this Summer.