News

Baldur’s Gate 3 Announced For PS5 & Features J.K. Simmons As The Big Bad In New Trailer

Forgotten Realms on PS5
| February 24, 2023
baldurs gate 3 announced for ps5 amp features j k simmons as the big bad in new trailer 23022402

Since December’s preview, Larian Studios has been relatively quiet regarding Baldur’s Gate 3, but during Sony’s State of play Thursday, it’s been announced to launch on PS5.

The new Sony State of Play brought a big amount of excitement with it yesterday, during that excitement, Baldur’s Gate 3 revealed it would be releasing on PS5 and showed a new trailer with prominent actor J.K. Simmons (Oz) as one of three lead villains General Ketheric Thorm. Following the PS5 release announcement, The PlayStation Blog not only revealed the casting choice but revealed a brand new video showcasing the actor, which can be seen below.

YouTube video

Creative Director of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, lauded the acting choice with “Ketheric is a man with complex ambitions and motivations, so in searching for his voice, we knew we needed to work with a renowned character actor who could deliver the kind of nuanced performance we were looking for – so we decided to cast JK Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man). One take, and we knew we’d made the right call.”

The full Sony State of Play Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer can be watched below, featuring Simmons as Ketheric, and giving fans a release date of August 31, 2023, for the anticipated title. Yes, that means the PS5 release too.

YouTube video

Vincke details the peril the Forgotten Realms are in with “The land of Faerûn is under siege by a hostile and otherworldly force known as mind flayers. Their army expands with every brain they infect with parasitic tadpoles, a creature that now wriggles deep within your own mind. You are becoming one of them: a monster feared across many worlds. But as their corruption grows within you, so do mysterious new powers,” allowing the player to make their own choices to determine the fate of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 releases August 31, 2023, for PC and now PS5, fans looking for more information regarding the title can slide over to the PlayStation Blog for more information, and can check out our rundown of the State of Play to see what other tricks Sony has up its sleeves.

File Under: 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

cocaine bear 2023 review 23022302 1

Cocaine Bear (2023) Review

Despite the inconsistent writing, Cocaine Bear succeeds in giving you exactly what you want from a movie called Cocaine Bear.
hp 715 multi device mouse review 23022202 2

HP 715 Multi-Device Mouse Review

Find the freedom to work how you want as the HP 715 offers programmable buttons, up to 90-day battery life…
best gaming laptop 2023 23021302

Best Gaming Laptop 2023

With so many great laptops on the market today, CGMagazine is here to pick the best gaming laptop 2023 to…
asus rog azoth gaming keyboard review 23021502

ASUS ROG Azoth Gaming Keyboard Review

The ASUS ROG Azoth is one of the best and most well-featured keyboards we have ever tested at CGMagazine, but…
asus tuf gaming radeon rx 7900 xtx oc gpu review 23021502

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC GPU Review

The ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC GPU delivers a fantastic gaming experience showing the true potential of…