Baldur’s Gate 3 Announced For PS5 & Features J.K. Simmons As The Big Bad In New Trailer

Since December’s preview, Larian Studios has been relatively quiet regarding Baldur’s Gate 3, but during Sony’s State of play Thursday, it’s been announced to launch on PS5.

The new Sony State of Play brought a big amount of excitement with it yesterday, during that excitement, Baldur’s Gate 3 revealed it would be releasing on PS5 and showed a new trailer with prominent actor J.K. Simmons (Oz) as one of three lead villains General Ketheric Thorm. Following the PS5 release announcement, The PlayStation Blog not only revealed the casting choice but revealed a brand new video showcasing the actor, which can be seen below.

Creative Director of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, lauded the acting choice with “Ketheric is a man with complex ambitions and motivations, so in searching for his voice, we knew we needed to work with a renowned character actor who could deliver the kind of nuanced performance we were looking for – so we decided to cast JK Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man). One take, and we knew we’d made the right call.”

The full Sony State of Play Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer can be watched below, featuring Simmons as Ketheric, and giving fans a release date of August 31, 2023, for the anticipated title. Yes, that means the PS5 release too.

Vincke details the peril the Forgotten Realms are in with “The land of Faerûn is under siege by a hostile and otherworldly force known as mind flayers. Their army expands with every brain they infect with parasitic tadpoles, a creature that now wriggles deep within your own mind. You are becoming one of them: a monster feared across many worlds. But as their corruption grows within you, so do mysterious new powers,” allowing the player to make their own choices to determine the fate of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 releases August 31, 2023, for PC and now PS5, fans looking for more information regarding the title can slide over to the PlayStation Blog for more information, and can check out our rundown of the State of Play to see what other tricks Sony has up its sleeves.