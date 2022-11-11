News

Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman, Passes Away at 66

A Monumental Loss
| November 11, 2022
The iconic voice of Batman in The Animated Series, Kevin Conroy, has reportedly passed away at the age of 66.

The news was initially announced by Diane Pershing, the voice of Poison Ivy, on her official Facebook page, “He’s been ill for a while, but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world,” writes Pershing.

The news has since been confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, which released a lengthy statement. In that statement Mark Hamill, the longtime voice of The Joker, said “For several generations he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience, I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

Conroy first took on the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, which aired from 1992-1995. The series, and Conroy in particular, quickly became a hit with fans, catapulting him into the definitive voice for The Caped Crusader.

Over the years Conroy has reprised his role many times, most notably in the wildly popular video games Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. In 2019, he also appeared as a live-action version of Bruce Wayne in Batwoman, as part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Conroy’s last IMDB credit is as Thomas Wayne in Batman: Caped Crusader, which is set to premiere in 2023.

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

