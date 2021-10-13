System Shock TV Series Slated To Launch on New Steaming Platform

The upcoming streaming platform, Binge, is giving audiences a shock right out of the gate.

The era of poorly executed video game shows and movies are over!

Sadly, while this may not be true, a new streaming platform is trying to redefine the genre of watching video game-inspired content. Binge.com is one of the most awaited streaming services to be offered as its intention is for one sole purpose: entertainment of shows based on video games. It was announced at E3 2021 that the team behind the scenes are a group of passionate and seasoned producers who share their love of gaming. Today, they announced their project with Nightdive Studios is bringing a System Shock live-action series to life.

The show will be produced by Allan Ungar, who die-hard Uncharted fans will remember from his writing and directing of the Uncharted: Live Action Fan Film posted on YouTube — which starred Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad) as the iconic character, Nathan Drake. Nightdive’s CEO and Founder, Stephen Kick, and Director of Business Development, Larry Kuperman, will both serve as executive producers.

Kick ecstatically commented on the upcoming series, “I’ve always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the harrowing story of Citadel Station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror. We’re very excited to see the talented team at Binge bring System Shock to life in horrifyingly real and new ways.”

If you’re not familiar with System Shock, it is a PC cyberpunk, action-adventure game that got released on September 23, 1994. Like any futuristic content, it was ahead of its time as the plot revolves around an unnamed hacker in the year 2072 — who the player controls — as they attempt to hack a space station named “Citadel Station”, owned by the TriOptimum Corporation. However, things go awry, and the player is forced to stop the AI program of the space station, named SHODAN, from destroying Earth.

There’s no release date or announced cast for the video game adaptation, but Binge has announced it’ll be ready to launch by 2022. This is all very exciting news as a remake of the System Shock game is currently available to pre-order on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store.