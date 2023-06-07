BitSummit Let’s Go!! Reveals Sony, Nintendo & Cygames As Sponsors For 2023

BitSummit Let’s Go!! is approaching rapidly for 2023, and the annual Indie Showcase has just announced Sony, Nintendo and Cygames as Platinum sponsors for the event.

BitSummit is an Indie gaming showcase that has been going strong for a decade and has seen exponential growth in attendance, engagement, and prominence over the years. For 2023, the event has received the moniker ‘Let’s Go!!’ which correlates with the event’s purpose of “giving Japanese independent game makers a chance to show their games to the world.” The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) oversees all planning of the event, and this year is set to be bigger than ever with their confirmed list of sponsors.

BitSummit Let’s Go!! also has a list of prominent gold-level sponsors, with Devolver Digital, Shueisha Games, Komodo, and Astrolabe Games. This year’s showcase also features over 80 Indie titles from some of Japanese gaming’s most prominent Indie development studios, including A Space for the Unbound by Mojiken Studios. Other big Indie titles have previously graced the BitSummit event, such as Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino and Cursed to Golf in 2022, and the extremely well-received Chicory: A Colorful Tale in 2020.

How To Attend BitSummit Let’s Go!! 2023

Ticketing information for the huge event can be found on the official Let’s Go!! website, as well as important safety information. It’s worth mentioning masks are required to be worn properly when in attendance. The festival will be held in Kyoto, Japan and it will take place from July 14 until July 16, and press registration is open until the deadline of July 11. Unfortunately, as of this post, there is no virtual way to attend the event as per the event organizers just yet, but there may be more news leading up to the July 14 opening. So fans could check in regularly to determine if there will be a stream announcement.