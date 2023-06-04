Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Anime Trailer, July 12 Air Date

The hit anime series Bungo Stray Dogs returns with season five, showing off a new trailer and announcing its release date on July 12.

The Armed Detective Agency returns again for another bout! Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 announced it will be back on July 12, on Crunchyroll, with an all-new trailer. The trailer revealed the opening and ending theme, along with its release date. More shots were shown with Agency detectives getting caught one after another as Kamui tightens his grasp on the Agency.

While things may not look so good for the Agency, it is fantastic news for fans of the anime. The fourth season premiered back in January and ended in March. This will be a nice quick refresh for the series, as it is still memorable to everyone who has been following the show.

The trailer showed the leader of Tenjin Goshui, Kamui making his battle speech to catch and end the Agency once and for all. Last season was already a tough, gritty one with the introduction of the Hunting Dogs, a group of super Gifted that put up some of the hardest fights against the heroes of the series. Some great flashbacks were highlighted for the season as well.

Season 4 was also a nice shift in tone with its darker themes; the second and third seasons were kind of a pleasant wrap to the whole main plot from the first season. However, my best bet would be that Season 5 continues the more suspenseful feeling since the Agency is being threatened with extinction.

GRANRODEO will be performing the opening theme song, “Testu no Ori” while Luck Life takes on the ending theme song, “Kiseki.” The opening single will be released on August 30, while “Kiseki” is set to be released earlier on August 23. Pretty much all the cast and crew behind the scenes will be back under director Takuya Igarashi and the animation studio BONES (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia).

This season looks to be even more action-packed, based on the trailer. There also seems to be more intrigue and espionage—Dazai may not be able to salvage a way out of this one. If you have not been into this show and you love some Sherlock Holmes elements with a twist, this should definitely be a watch for you. The action, story and animation are a trifecta of goodness. Catch the latest episodes of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 on Crunchyroll, on July 12!