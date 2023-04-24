Call Of Duty’s Getting A Tabletop Adaption Next Year

Experience intense combat and strategy with Call of Duty: The Board Game, a thrilling tabletop adaptation of the iconic franchise.

Call of Duty is getting a new game this year, but it’s not digital this time. Activision and Arcane Wonders have announced Call of Duty: The Board Game, a tabletop strategy role-playing game. The game was made public when Arcane Wonders posted a trailer, lasting less than 30 seconds, on YouTube today.

The release trailer doesn’t provide much information, but some details are revealed below the video. The game will be available for pre-orders on Kickstarter this coming summer and will hit shelves worldwide in 2024. The board game will include miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the Call of Duty series, featuring “intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork.” The release video also showcased Ghost, a character that has been getting much attention on TikTok recently, which will surely excite fans.

Activision chose an excellent partner for this project, as Arcane Wonders is known for their work with tabletop games. The company is best known for the games Onitama and Sheriff of Nottingham. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Arcane Wonders CEO and designer Bryan Pope called the team “lifelong COD fans.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the tabletop,” Pope explained. According to the Variety interview, players will take on dangerous missions and assume the roles of elite soldiers, battling each other on iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps.

In an interview with Polygon, Pope also revealed that the game would continue to be expanded upon over time. “From there, additional products will add new features to the game, such as new operators, weapons, maps, and even new modes of play over time,” he said. The game will be completely crowdfunded, giving Arcane Wonders control over its creation, so start saving if you want to show your support.

To prepare for the release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer is currently free until April 26, coinciding with the release of Season Three. Alternatively, you can check out what Arcane Wonders has to offer to get an idea of what the game may be like.