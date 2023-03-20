Capcom Celebrates Resident Evil 4 Release With Cute Anime Series

The Resident Evil 4 remake releases soon, and Capcom launched a new anime series full of cute little shorts from the game.

After the successful reception of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, the Resident Evil 4 remake will finally be released this week. What better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than to put out an accompanying anime series yesterday (Sunday, March 19, 2023). But this looked to be a cuter, Studio Ghibli-esque take on the game’s story. Episode 1 is currently out on the Capcom Asia YouTube channel.

For those who have only been playing the Resident Evil remake games, the last time we saw Raccoon City Police Department’s best rookie, Leon S. Kennedy, was in the second game. While that was one of the most requested remakes of the series, Resident Evil 4 has always been a fan favourite—and has been the most anticipated survival horror game for 2023.

The original version of the game came out back in 2005 and even won many Game of the Year awards. The remake’s story recounts the story of Leon as he tries to save the U.S. President’s daughter, Ashley, who was captured by a mysterious cult based in a rural village in Spain.

Capcom has been really investing a lot into the marketing and offering fans some very tasteful Resident Evil 4 remake content—from awesome demos to this short anime series. The name of the series was called “Resident Evil 4 Anime PV Resident Evil Masterpiece Theater” on YouTube. The episode was called “Leon and the Mysterious Village,” which showcased a cute version of the special agent as he was looking for the U.S. President’s daughter.

Then, Leon went on to ask villagers about Ashley’s whereabouts, only to find some of them speaking another language, and they had red eyes. One of them even stabs Leon with an axe to the head, causing rainbows to leak out, followed by a message that Leon died. As the main character of Resident Evil 4 then flies in the stars with rainbows and infected dogs running by his side, he mentions that dying is the story of his life.

The comments section has already been filled with great reception from Resident Evil 4 fans. People who have seen it want more, and some stated they would be happy to see this develop into a full series with the gullible Leon and Ashley.

While fans wait for more episodes and the release of the game this week, the Chainsaw demo is available for players to get their hands on. Some modders have already made this demo available on VR headsets, while others turned Leon into CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and replaced the infamous Chainsaw Man with Shrek—because Shrek is love, Shrek is life!

Resident Evil 4 releases on March 24, 2023, for PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Be sure to check out our review of the Resident Evil 4 remake now!