Resident Evil 4 Remake Achievements/Trophies Have Leaked Early

With just over a week to go, Resident Evil 4 Remake copies have not only been spotted out in the wild, the achievement/trophy list has also been revealed.

Nothing is sacred in gaming, as there has been a torrential downpour of leaks lately involving yet-to-be-released titles. For a game that was originally released in 2005, like Resident Evil 4, it is pretty difficult to even experience a “leak.” Nonetheless, the Internet has not only gotten early copies of the remake but also revealed some gameplay as well as the entire Achievement/Trophy list. Fans who have yet to experience Resident Evil 4 should exercise caution, as there are mild spoilers in the achievement descriptions.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Achievements/Trophies List

Cuz Boredom Kills Me – Obtain all trophies/achievements.

– Obtain all trophies/achievements. Knife Basics – Parry an enemy with the knife.

– Parry an enemy with the knife. My Preferred Place – Upgrade a weapon.

– Upgrade a weapon. A Masterpiece – Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.

– Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon. Nice One, Stranger! – Complete a request for the Merchant.

– Complete a request for the Merchant. Talk About Near-Death Experience ! – Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.

! – Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy. Revolt Against the Revolting – Destroy a Clockwork Castellan.

– Destroy a Clockwork Castellan. Harpoon Hurle r – Defeat Del Lago.

r – Defeat Del Lago. Grilled Big Cheese – Defeat Bitores Méndez.

– Defeat Bitores Méndez. Wave Goodbye, Right Hand – Defeat the Verdugo.

– Defeat the Verdugo. No Thanks, Bro! – Defeat Ramón Salazar.

– Defeat Ramón Salazar. You Used to Be a Good Guy – Defeat Jack Krauser.

– Defeat Jack Krauser. You’re Small Time! – Defeat Osmund Saddler.

– Defeat Osmund Saddler. Shield Your Eyes – Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade.

– Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade. Never Heard It Coming – Defeat a Garrador using only knives.

– Defeat a Garrador using only knives. Two Bugs, One Stone – Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet.

– Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet. You Talk Too Much! – Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.

– Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth. Overkill – Use a cannon to defeat a zealot.

– Use a cannon to defeat a zealot. Hope You Like Thrill Rides! – Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage.

– Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage. Capacity Compliance – Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.

– Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once. Smooth Escape – Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.

– Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage. Astute Appraiser – Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas.

– Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas. Bandit – Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough.

– Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough. Raider – Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

– Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough. Burglar – Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough.

– Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough. Gun Fanatic – Obtain all weapons.

– Obtain all weapons. J ack of All Trades – Complete all requests from the Merchant.

– Complete all requests from the Merchant. Revolution Wind-Up – Destroy all Clockwork Castellans.

– Destroy all Clockwork Castellans. Promising Agent – Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.

– Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher. Mission Accomplished S+ – Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank.

– Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank. Proficient Agent – Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.

– Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher. S+ Rank Investigator – Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank.

– Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank. Peerless Agent – Complete the main story on Professional mode.

– Complete the main story on Professional mode. Sprinter – Complete the main story within 8 hours.

– Complete the main story within 8 hours. Frugalist – Complete the main story without using a recover item.

– Complete the main story without using a recover item. Minimalist – Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles].

– Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles]. Silent Stranger – Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

– Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once. Amateur Shooter – Complete a game at the shooting range.

– Complete a game at the shooting range. Real Deadeye – Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range.

– Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range. Trick Shot – Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with a single shot.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake list has been revealed on a Resetera post, and is pretty standard as far as achievement lists go. It’s worth noting while this seems like a complete list, it could be subject to change prior to an official announcement or the official release. Fans looking to remain unspoiled should also remain cautious on the internet, as there is full Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay floating around pretty much everywhere.

Resident Evil 4 Remake officially releases on March 24.