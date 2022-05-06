CCP Games Reveals Future Developments for EVE Online’s New Era

The new set of updates will expand on the vast lore of Eve Online with a brand-new storyline for the player experience.

Since its first release in 2003, the Sci-Fi MMO game, EVE Online was considered as one of the greatest games due to its renowned complexity for player interactivity, that makes it feel as if you are valued in the event. Today, the company that owns EVE Online, CCP Games revealed the content road map with the introduction of the arcs during the EVE Fanfest 2022 Keynote.

Eve Online is set 21,000 years into the future where humans began civilizing across the Milky Way. The new expansion has also generated competition for resources back on Earth, but that was changed when a wormhole to an unexplored galaxy dubbed as New Eden was discovered, and they began colonizing there. After the wormhole collapsed, humans had no way back to Earth. Over the millennia, the colonists began forming their own civilization that soon created the four major empires.

The set of updates will be focused on enhancing the player’s experience and evolving the stories of the four empires that appear in EVE. Players will have a chance to shape the universe with their interactions through the ties they make with the four empires. It can be expected that EVE’s infrastructure will be improved and make the decisions that the players have to make to be more thoughtful. The first arc will be released in Q4 2022.

“EVE is getting ready to enter its third decade and the future has never been brighter,” Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director, said. “With arcs, we’re setting EVE up for the next chapter with a steady stream of narrative-driven content that emphasizes player actions and decisions.”

As CCP Games’ ongoing effort to make the game more new-players friendly, new players will step into the universe of New Eden and enrol in the Air Career Program. This program is dedicated to assisting players with choosing their distinctive career paths that will have a big impact on their experience.

Additionally, through the partnership of Microsoft Excel, players are able to add a JavaScript API to effortlessly export data from EVE Online. The new Excel compatibility will also help with calculations for everything involved, ranging from profit margins to even battle strategies. More information about the partnership will be provided in the future.

There’s a lot to be expected in the string of updates to EVE Online. There will also be audio and visual overhauls, better customization, and significant improvements to the player interface. This looks to be extremely exciting for veterans and new players alike.