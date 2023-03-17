News

Cities: Skylines Is Getting One Final Content Roadmap

A Last Hurrah Before the Sequel
| March 17, 2023
Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have announced 8 years after its release, Cities: Skylines will receive its final selection of DLC in May.

Originally released in 2015, Cities: Skylines has continued to receive regular support in the years since, adding a plethora of new buildings and options. Colossal Order released an image that gives an overview of the last pieces of content coming to the game, starting in March and carrying on into May.

Three new Content Creator Packs will release on March 22. Africa in Miniature brings 28 new buildings inspired by the diverse architecture of Africa, Sports Venues adds on massive stadiums and community parks, and Shopping Malls gives you 60 assets to create the ultimate shopping experience.

On top of all the new buildings, these packs will also add three brand-new radio stations. JADIA Radio Station adds 16 Africa-inspired tracks created by musician Wan Shey. The other two are an 80’s movie tunes station and a Pop-Punk radio that adds 75 minutes of “powerful, high-beat tunes.”

Apart from the Content Packs, March 22nd also sees a free Hubs & Transport update that improves the game’s transit systems.

Later on, in May, we’ll see the addition of three more packs, Industrial Evolution, Brooklyn and Queens, and Railroads of Japan, as well as two more radio stations. The final piece of content for Cities: Skylines is a “Vacation With Us” mini-expansion, although outside of a sunny aesthetic, we don’t know anything about the pack.

From here, Colossal Order will pivot to working on the recently-announced Cities: Skylines II. The announcement of the sequel only saw a quick teaser trailer, but Paradox says it will give players unparalleled control over city-building.

Cities: Skylines II doesn’t currently have a release date but is planned for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

