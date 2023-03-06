Groundbreaking Cities: Skylines II Revealed for Current-Gen Consoles, Launching 2023

In exciting news for city-building game enthusiasts, Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have revealed Cities: Skylines II is coming to current-gen systems in 2023.

The new title will build upon the original game’s already impressive features, including a fully-realized transportation and economy system, abundant construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities. According to Paradox, Cities: Skylines II promises to improve and expand upon these mechanics, taking them to the next level for players to experience.

Paradox Interactive’s upcoming sequel, Cities: Skylines II, promises to offer players an unparalleled level of control over city building. With the ability to construct anything from small towns to sprawling metropolises, the game boasts to be the most realistic city simulation ever created. The game will build upon its predecessor’s robust transportation and economy systems while offering a plethora of construction and customization options and advanced modding capabilities.

The original Cities: Skylines was first released on PC and Mac in 2015 before expanding to consoles like PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and recently on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. CGMagazine gave the game an 8.5 when it first launched on Xbox, with critic Cody Orme detailing that it is “still one of the best games in the genre.”

While an exact release date for Cities: Skylines II remains elusive, we do know which platforms the highly-anticipated city-building game will launch on: it will hit PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, with the added bonus of availability on Xbox Game Pass. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this exciting release, which is slated for sometime in 2023.