Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s Nostalgic 3D Platformer Gets Release Date After 3-Year Delay 

Numskull Games confirmed today that their new 3D platformer game, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, will be released in February 2023.

Clive ‘N’ Wrench will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in physical copies and a digital edition will also be available for PC on Steam.

Along with physical copies of the game you can also get your hands on a collector’s edition which includes a full colour game manual, an original soundtrack CD, 16 collectible art cards, and a fridge magnet titled “The Fridge”. This, ironically, actually is relevant to the game as they use the phrase “through time and space in a magical 1950s refrigerator” to describe the mystical game.

The wacky characters that were soon to meet, Clive the rabbit and his best friend Wrench, the monkey, are almost ready to go on their platforming adventures with us. The physical copies of the game also include a mini-booklet which describes Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s special moves! The game also will feature 11 levels with boss battles that will vary in difficulty.

Though the game will have been delayed nearly three years past its intended release date at the fault of COVID, it’s coming back with a bang as a nostalgic throwback to classic 3D platformers that we all know and love.

Clive ‘N’ Wrench is available for pre-order or to wishlist on Steam right now and Numskull referred to the game as: “Tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike” So don’t worry if you’re slightly rusty or inexperienced, this game’s got you covered.

“This project has been a real labour of love for me. I’m beyond excited for everyone to get their hands on Clive ‘N’ Wrench when it launches early next year.” said Rob Wass, the games Creator and Lead Developer, and we’re just as excited as him to watch the nostalgia flood in upon the games launch!