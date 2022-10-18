News

Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s Nostalgic 3D Platformer Gets Release Date After 3-Year Delay 

It's Time To See Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s Platforming Adventures
| October 18, 2022
clive-n-wrenchs-3d-platformer-is-finally-back-after-a-3-year-delay 415245

Numskull Games confirmed today that their new 3D platformer game, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, will be released in February 2023.

Clive ‘N’ Wrench will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in physical copies and a digital edition will also be available for PC on Steam.

Along with physical copies of the game you can also get your hands on a collector’s edition which includes a full colour game manual, an original soundtrack CD, 16 collectible art cards, and a fridge magnet titled “The Fridge”. This, ironically, actually is relevant to the game as they use the phrase “through time and space in a magical 1950s refrigerator” to describe the mystical game.

Clive-N-Wrenchs-3D-Platformer-Is-Finally-Back-After-A-3-Year-Delay 355068

The wacky characters that were soon to meet, Clive the rabbit and his best friend Wrench, the monkey, are almost ready to go on their platforming adventures with us. The physical copies of the game also include a mini-booklet which describes Clive ‘N’ Wrench’s special moves! The game also will feature 11 levels with boss battles that will vary in difficulty. 

Though the game will have been delayed nearly three years past its intended release date at the fault of COVID, it’s coming back with a bang as a nostalgic throwback to classic 3D platformers that we all know and love. 

Clive-N-Wrenchs-3D-Platformer-Is-Finally-Back-After-A-3-Year-Delay 857542

Clive ‘N’ Wrench is available for pre-order or to wishlist on Steam right now and Numskull referred to the game as: “Tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike” So don’t worry if you’re slightly rusty or inexperienced, this game’s got you covered.

“This project has been a real labour of love for me. I’m beyond excited for everyone to get their hands on Clive ‘N’ Wrench when it launches early next year.” said Rob Wass, the games Creator and Lead Developer, and we’re just as excited as him to watch the nostalgia flood in upon the games launch!

File Under: Numskull Games

Latest Stories

uncharted-legacy-of-thieves-collection-pc-review 205158

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC) Review

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection takes two already great action-adventure games (A Thief's End + The Lost Legacy) and brings…
amd-radeon-rx-6400-gpu-review 536122

AMD Radeon RX 6400 (GPU) Review

The Radeon RX 6400 may not be the cutting edge, but it is a solid foundation for your gaming PC…
a-plague-tale-requiem-ps5-review 181116

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5) Review

A Plague Tale: Requiem invites gamers to embark into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. Dive into the…
persona-5-royale-switch-review 086451

Persona 5 Royal (Nintendo Switch) Review

Atlus’ highly acclaimed Persona 5 Royal lands on the Nintendo Switch, and it definitely steals the show.
roccat-vulcan-ii-max-keyboard-review 231554

ROCCAT Vulcan II Max Keyboard Review

The ROCCAT Vulcan II Max feels premium and will absolutely revamp your desk space. For $229.99, it stays competitive with…