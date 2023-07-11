Cozy Mmo Palia Gets Pc Closed Beta Next Month

Palia, the cozy free-to-play MMO that was recently featured on the summer Nintendo Direct, will enter PC Closed Beta on August 2nd, 2023, and players can register for it right now.

Fans of the cozy, wholesome genre have an all-new MMO to look forward to with Palia from developer Singularity 6, but with a PC Closed Beta Test coming on August 2nd, 2023, players can prepare to jump into this first-of-its-kind community sim even sooner. Registration is open now at the game’s website, but for those who don’t end up getting into this test, an Open Beta will begin August 10th, 2023, for all players to jump in and enjoy, with account progress maintained when the full launch comes later down the line.

Mixing community building, adventure, and relaxation, Palia attracted more than 600,000 Alpha Test sign-ups when the title was first announced and looks to do even better now that the full release is inching ever closer. With a ton of mechanics, such as farming, crafting, player and housing customization, quest exploration through its meaningful story, as well as progression and social systems that fans of the MMO genre will surely be accustomed to, it’s obvious why Palia is looking like something fans are eager to jump into.

“We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves,” said Aidan Karabaich, Co-Founder and Game Director at Singularity 6. “We’ve worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players. We hope you’ll join us.”

The game is available now for players in North American and Western European regions, with more regions coming soon, as the registration for the upcoming Closed Beta Test next month is getting closer to the present. Also, players excited to learn more about the game are encouraged to tune in to Palia’s YouTube channel at 10:00 AM PT on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, for a special Gameplay First Look Livestream.