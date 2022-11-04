News

The Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase Brimmed With A Lot Of Indie Goodness

10 Years Of Devs
| November 4, 2022
the day of the devs 10th anniversary showcase brimmed with a lot of indie goodness 952624

Day of the Devs is synonymous with showing the gaming world the best indie games on the horizon, and their 10th anniversary digital showcase is no different.

Indie games have been receiving a spotlight of their own for the past few years, with huge releases such as Hades netting critical acclaim, and Cult of the Lamb reaching cult-classic status. There is always something for everyone when it comes to indie games, and Day of the Devs is not only informative, it is a celebration of everything indie gaming.

Without further ado, here is some of what we saw during the 10th anniversary showcase:

Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase Titles

Mina the Hollower by Yacht Club Games

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 823442

Another title in development by Yacht Club Games, Mina the Hollower inserts the player into a top-down Game Boy Color style adventure that screams inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Already having succeeded in their Kickstarter, the game will continue development and more news will be given in time.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley by Hyper Games, Raw Fury

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 097073

A musical game shown off at Day of the Devs, this Hyper Games-developed title throws the player into a beautiful watercolour inspired setting that Bob Ross would be thrilled with. It’s up to the player to restore harmony to Moominvalley.

Escape Academy: Escape from Anti-Escape Island by Coin Crew Games, iam8bit

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 747825

DLC for Coin Crew Games’ Escape Academy was also given the spotlight at Day of the Devs, by showing what’s in store for players looking to escape from more contraptions the academy is known for, but this time players will need to escape an island.

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club, SUPERHOT PRESENTS

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 515366

Equal parts frog and detective, this series finale has the player jump into the shoes of the titular frog detective for a swan song of a mystery. This is a family-friendly title for all ages.

Dead Pets Unleashed by Triple Topping

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 386323

Another Day of the Devs classic Indie title forces the player behind the role of band manager of the Dead Pets band that can’t seem to get their act off the ground. As a 30-year-old band member, life tends to continuously ‘get in the way’ of the grandiose Dead Pets music dream, so it’s up to the p[layer to find a band/life balance.

Terra Nil by Free Lives, Devolver Digital

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 048265

From the makers of Cult of the Lamb, Devolver Digital is back at it again with another ecosystem builder, but this time with fewer cute barnyard animals. This city builder allows the player to convert a wasteland into a flourishing forest.

Thirsty Suitors by Outerloop Games, Annapurna Interactive

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 377789

You are Jala, a hopeless romantic that constantly lets your parents down in the search for the titular ‘thirsty suitor’. In a turn-based, adventure crossover, the player must confront the most villainous of exes in order to progress through the latest Indie title from Annapurna Interactive.

Colossal Cave Reimagined by Roberta Williams by Cygnus Entertainment

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 020484

A reimagining of the classic Colossal Cave, Day of the Devs returns players to the mysterious adventure loaded with encounters of dwarves, bears, giant snakes, and even a dragon.

Surmount by Jasper & Jonas

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 193521

Another charming little title, loaded with energy, is Surmount, a game with heart. The player is tasked with climbing a tall mountain while meeting a rag tag group of characters on the way.

Gunbrella by Doinksoft, Devolver Digital

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 819100

Another Devolver Digital indie title, Gunbrella is a unique metroidvania inspired title that utilizes a pixel artwork style to great effect. By using parkour, and other exploration devices, traversing through the noir-punk setting is a fast-paced affair.

Evolutis: Duality by Poke Life Studios, PM Studios

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 213938

A title that seems to be pulled directly from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners setting, Day of the Devs introduces Evolutis: Duality. The player is shot into an anime-cyber inspired Hong Kong, with emphasis being placed on a strong narrative.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration by Digital Eclipse

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 350301

If you’ve ever thought ‘I need a way to play Atari Cart‘ or if you’ve ever wanted to play Atari games from the 2600 to the Jaguar, this is the collection for you. Featuring 100+ Atari originals, this is nostalgia at its finest.

Sunshine Shuffle by Strange Scaffold

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 066513

Day of the Devs then gave a look at a title that’s part Texas Hold ’em, and part Oceans series film, but with barnyard animals. Set 12 years after a bank heist, you and your co-conspirators meet for a ‘friendly’ game of poker.

WHAT THE BAT? by Triband

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 836188

If you take VR, and Edward Scissorhands and put them together, what do you get? But, before that, imagine instead of scissors, you have baseball bats for hands. This new title elects to answer that exact question, as well as exist as a serviceable follow-up to What The Golf?

Sea of Stars by Sabotage Studio

The Day Of The Devs 10Th Anniversary Showcase Revealed A Lot Of Indie Goodness 212369

Day of the Devs then closed out with a banger of a turn-based RPG set in the same universe as The Messenger, introducing Sea of Stars. Sabotage Studio seeks to tug on the nostalgia heartstrings of turn-based RPG aficionados by using an amazing retro inspired art style.

That wraps up the 10th anniversary Day of the Devs showcase. Fans curious about any of these above-mentioned titles can shoot over to the official DoubleFine website or the iam8bit website for more information.

File Under: Day of the Devs, Indie Game

Latest Stories

strongcall of duty modern warfare ii 2022 reviewstrong 083422

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PC 2022) Review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II adds another nail in the coffin for annual releases, but manages to make one…
a new generation with transformers earthspark 449096

Transformers: EarthSpark Speaks to a New Generation

CGMagazine was lucky enough to talk to some top talent behind Transformers: EarthSpark to see what fans should expect when…
the sounds of weird the al yankovic story talking to anthony vanchure and michael james gallagher 893267

The Sounds of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sitting down with CGMagazine before the world premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at TIFF, Anthony Vanchure and Michael…
god of war ragnarok ps5 review 282574

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) Review

A stunning entry to the series, God of War Ragnarök is everything I wanted it to be.
veikk studio vk1200 drawing tablet review 706820

Veikk Studio VK1200 Drawing Tablet Review

For the beginner starting out and learning how to create digital artwork, the Veikk Studio VK1200 drawing tablet offers a…