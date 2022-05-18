Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim Announced for this Summer on PC

Behaviour Interactive has announced a brand new game in its highly successful Dead by Daylight series but it’s not the one you’d expect as it’s a game where you can actually date the killers in Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, coming this summer.

The dating sim is being published by Behaviour Interactive with development being handled by Psyop who is more well known as the creator of I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator. Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is set to take place on Murderer’s island which will feature “romance, steamy references and… shirtless outfits” with the series’ deadliest killers.

Speaking of which the game’s trailer showcases four of the game’s datable killers including The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith, and The Spirit which have been adapted into a more cutesy muscular anime art style in the game. So far the game has only been announced for PC via Steam but hopefully closer to release, console versions will be confirmed so players on those platforms will get a chance to date their favourite killers.

“Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim takes players on Murderer’s Island. Their companions: four dead-sexy Killers who, underneath their murderous exteriors, just want a little romance. Fans flirt their way into the hearts of The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith, uncovering dark twists along the way,” the game’s description says.

“Will they find true love, forge friendships or get hacked to death? Only they can decide. As mystery unfolds, it’s their job to make sense of it all. What brought them here? Where did these Killers come from? Why do they show so much interest? And, most importantly, if only one had to be chosen for love… who would it be?”

The dating sim spinoff was announced as a part of Dead by Daylight‘s sixth-anniversary broadcast which also revealed the next chapter in the main game, Roots of Dread. The new original chapter will add a new killer and a new survivor – The Dredge and Haddie Kaur when Roots of Dread releases via Dead by Daylight on June 9th.