Death on the Nile Releases New Featurette

20th Century Studios has released a new featurette for its upcoming movie, Death on the Nile which is coming to theatres early next year.

The video features Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey and Russell Brand explaining the allure of a 1930s murder mystery and suspense-filled narrative set in Egypt, mostly on the Nile River. Death on the Nile is based on acclaimed author, Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery-thriller novel of the same. The featurette follows the release of a recent trailer back in mid to late December.

The film is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award nominee, Kenneth Branagh, who returns as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Speaking of the 2017 film, the filmmaking team of the Kenneth Branagh-directed movie reunites the original filmmaking team in the follow-up, Death on the Nile.

The movie will take place in Egypt as detective Hercule Poirot is vacationing aboard a river steamer as it makes its way through the Nile River. That trip is unexpectedly cut short as a shocking murder is revealed to everyone on board as the search for ‘whodunit’ begins.

The locales of Death of the Nile include an “epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids”. The 2022 movie was shot on 65 mm Panavision cameras in late 2019 and is said to transport “audiences to the 1930s”. 20th Century Fox says Death on the Nile will feature “enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement”.

Branagh will be joined by a star-studded cast which includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. Michael Green wrote the upcoming movie’s screenplay, which was adapted from the 1937 novel.

Death on the Nile is being distributed by Disney through the 20th Century Fox label and is set to release exclusively in theatres on February 11th, 2022.