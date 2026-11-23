One of the benefits of advanced graphic technology in gaming is the ability to have actors portray their characters both in and out of games. To that end, a particular star will be reprising her role in the God of War live-action series.

According to Game Informer, Deborah Ann Woll is set to appear in the upcoming series, portraying Laufey—a Norse goddess and Kratos’ late wife who appears to him in flashbacks. The actress, best known for Daredevil and True Blood, will also be starring in the upcoming God of War: Laufey—a sort of spin-off from the main series that explains what happens when gods cross over into the afterlife.

Woll is sure to bring her incredible talent to the show, as she is intimately familiar with the character, having portrayed her three times across three separate games. Woll will star alongside Dave Bautista as Kratos, who stepped in to replace Ryan Hurst after Hurst was injured during filming in late June 2026. Whether she will share any scenes with Callum Vinson, who plays Atreus, remains unknown, as Faye did not directly interact with Atreus in the games. However, the show could expand on their relationship.

Production on a live-action adaptation of God of War has been on and off since 2005. Following the success of the original game series, Mosaic Group was in talks to produce a feature film, but the project stalled amid repeated changes to its directors, writers and scripts. After the 2018 release of God of War shifted the franchise’s setting to Norse mythology, more rumours of a live-action film began circulating, only to be dismissed by Sony. The television series was officially ordered that December, with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios producing in association with PlayStation Productions.

God of War is currently filming and set to wrap on October 31, 2027. No release date has been confirmed.