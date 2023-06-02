Diablo IV Has Rocky PlayStation Launch & Fixes To License Issues

Diablo IV has already been unleashing hell for Early Access users, but PlayStation players seem to be having some problems with licensing errors.

PlayStation Diablo IV players are reporting that despite having purchased the Deluxe version, which normally grants early access to players, they are unable to play due to a pesky “Invalid licence” or, more accurately, “Unable to find a valid licence for Diablo IV” licensing issue. Blizzard seems to be on the case. However, as the tweet below confirms, the problem has yet to be fixed.

We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors.



The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information. — Diablo (@Diablo) June 1, 2023

The tweet was penned hours after the early access period launch, and players are still marching to Twitter to report their invalid licenses. User EndymionYT said, “You can’t sign into Diablo IV on PlayStation 5, but at least you can buy microtransactions already. Live service games, ladies and gentlemen” regarding his frustrations on the server issues at launch. User Fry11Ben reports, “Still can’t get in FFS, on PlayStation as well” only one hour ago.

How To Get Around Diablo IV License Issue On PlayStation

Micro-transactions are indeed live for Diablo IV, but that may be an advantage for PlayStation players still experiencing the licensing issue. There are currently two reported workarounds, with a Reddit post suggesting that downloading new PS Store software (even free items like a demo) can “automatically refresh/restore your licences.” PS5 owners can also try firing up a game from the PS+ catalogue and then trying to restart Diablo IV, which has apparently worked for some players.

The other method is to purchase a single micro-transaction from the Diablo IV store. Many users have reported that a single purchase from the live store has resolved the licensing issue, and there is currently a $1.99 option for players willing to try anything to get past the licensing check. This method is not foolproof, though, as some users like AaronsRainbow have reported on Twitter, “Got to about level 11 with the 1.99 purchase, then the same issue with the license came up. RIP.”

Blizzard appears to be still working on a fix that works for the platform, but for now, trying the above workarounds could help players reach the Sanctuary and finally take down Lilith.