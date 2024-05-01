The Disney Dreamlight Valley Free Update Is Available Right Now

The newest free update to hit the Disney Dreamlight Valley, Thrills & Frills, and Act II content, The Spark of Imagination, has officially landed today.

Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to release free updates, and today, fans will be able to jump in on all the fun of the new free Thrills & Frills. Paid Expansion Pass members can also dive into Act II, The Spark of Imagination. The update speeds things along for Act II (which requires the expansion pass), and along with the exciting launch of the updates, Disney revealed a trailer for Thrills & Frills, which can be seen below,

In the Thrills & Frills update, fans will get to meet Daisy Duck, and she’s planning on returning to the Disney Dreamlight Valley once she concludes her investigation into the Forgetting. But, she and Donald seem to have grown apart since their time spent separate, so it is up to the player to help the Ducks reconnect. But, that’s not all Daisy brings to the Valley, she also inhabits a brand new building for budding fashionistas, The Boutique.

The Boutique brings a new level of customization to the Valley, and friends can share their designs. The Boutique features mannequins to dress up, places to display Touch of Magic furniture and a space for fans to let their creativity flow. Disney Dreamlight Valley inhabitants can also save their favourite Boutiques, so they can visit over and over again even without requiring an internet connection.

Picking up right after the first Act concluded, Disney Dreamlight Valley also introduces Oswald the Rabbit to the Valley (for expansion pass holders), and attendees will have to work together to conquer a series of Friendship Quests that explore Oswald’s storied Disney history. Players will need to recruit Oswald’s help to close in on Jafar’s scheming, and a new trailer for the latest Act II – The Spark of Imagination can be seen below.

Fans can dive right into the new updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley today, and more information surrounding the new updates can be found on the official Disney blog post.