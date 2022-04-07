Doraemon Co-Creator Fujiko Fujio A Passes Away At 88

Fujiko Fujio A (real name Mooto Abiko), Manga creator and co-creator of Doraemon, passed away at his residence this morning in Kawasaki, Tokyo. He was 88.

He was perhaps best known for his collaboration with Fujiko F. Fujio (real name Hiroshi Fujimoto) under the collective pseudonym Fujiko Fujio. The two men penned the world-famous Doraemon manga about a robot cat from the future and his friendship with a boy named Nobita.

Fujiko Fujio A, one of Japan’s leading manga artists, died Thursday at age 88 https://t.co/uxtnOQxbFZ — The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) April 7, 2022

The manga ran from 1970 to 1996. Abiko took the pseudonym and Fujimoto took the Fujiko Fujio F pseudonym after the two parted ways in 1987. Fujimoto would later pass away in 1996.

Doreamon has launched one of the most successful children’s franchises in the world. It has led to numerous anime films, and three separate runs on television, the third of which started in 2005 and is still going and remains one of the highest rated anime on Japanese television week after week.

For those unaware, Doraemon is essentially Mickey Mouse in Japan. The mange started in the 1960s and has sold over 100 million copies since then. Doraemon can be found in video games, on coffee mugs, all over clothing, and basically everything in Japan.

Motoo Abiko also wrote a number of successful manga series, including Ninja Hattori-Kun, Kaibutsu-kun, Pro Golfer Suru, and Warau Salesman. Ninja Hattoria-Kun inspired a television anime that ran from 1981 to 1987, as well as three anime films from 1982 to 1984, and a live-action film in 2004. Kaibutsu-kun, inspired two television anime films in 1981 and 1982, as well as two television anime that ran from 1968 to 1969 and 1980 to 1982, respectively.

Pro Golfer Suru inspired a 1982 television anime special, a television anime that ran from 1985 to 1988, and two separate anime films in 1986 and 1987. Lastly, Warau Salesman, had a television anime that ran from 1989 to 1992.

The Laughing Salesman NEW, a 2017 television anime, represents the last adaption of Abiko’s individual work. He is survived by his wife who he met at the age of 32 in 1996.