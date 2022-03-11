A Big Hoard Of Dungeons & Dragons Gold Box Classics Is Coming To Steam March 29

Dungeons & Dragons has amassed a huge audience since its initial 1974 release, and the Gold Box Classics will finally be available in a neat package for explorers on Steam later this month.

PC RPG fans everywhere can rejoice, as all the Gold Box Classic titles from Dungeons & Dragons will be arriving on Steam later this month.

Although these titles have been released many years ago, these ports will rely heavily on nostalgia to bring adventurers back for one more campaign through dangerous lands that welcome players with many eyes, talons, and fangs. The main focus is on preserving memories for as long as possible.

Director of SNEG, Oleg Klapovskiy claims “Videogames get old and sometimes forgotten many times faster than movies or music… Games are part of our culture, and we want to preserve them. That’s the main idea behind SNEG. If we try to simplify it, we can say that we want to ensure all great gaming mechanics, games themselves, and the IPs that we loved 20+ years ago are readily available to anyone.”

Klapovskiy goes further with “Almost all classic games have some historical bugs, problems, and issues. We are trying to make as many improvements to them as possible, which includes fixing these bugs when we can,” giving massive credit to the fans, by stating “We always start with checking community feedback on the game. They are our best helpers.”

Helpers Not Pictured

SNEG Ltd. is also known for adding its own twist on the traditional formula by including mods and potential upgrades to their titles that are published to Steam, such as Blade of Darkness, which received notable stability improvements and new display settings to tailor for the gamer’s experience.

Dungeons & Dragons Gold Box Classics Confirmed for Steam:

Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection One (Eye of the Beholder I, II, and III)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two (Curse of the Azure Bonds, Gateway to the Savage Frontier, Hillsfar, Pools of Darkness, Pool of Radiance, Secret of the Silver Blades, Treasures of the Savage Frontier, and Unlimited Adventures)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three (Dungeon Hack, Menzoberranzan)

Krynn series (Champions of Krynn, Death Knights of Krynn, The Dark Queen of Krynn)

Dark Sun series (Shattered Lands, Wake of the Ravager)

Ravenloft series (Strahd’s Possession, Stone Prophet)

D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse

Known Extra Bonuses Provided By SNEG:

The separate and easier to manage Gold Box launcher, which allows for simple filing and transferring of fans’ adventuring parties between games

Enhanced DOSBox support to offer the best performance possible for these games on modern PC hardware

Quality-of-life improving Companion apps for Eye of The Beholder Series (All-Seeing Eye) and the majority of other Gold Box Classics (Gold Box Companion) that manage dungeon mapping for you, provide easier access to journal entries, let you access spellbooks, and more, to basically do the work so adventurers can focus on the important part, adventuring.

The SNEG published Dungeons & Dragons Gold Box Classics will release on Steam on March 29, and fans can visit the SNEG Steam page at that time to start their adventures.