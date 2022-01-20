Dying Light 2: Stay Human on Nintendo Switch Delayed

“In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved,” Techland said in a press release.

“Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game’s release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology.”

Other than a statement, Techland didn’t offer specific details on the reason for the delay but promised Nintendo Switch players a “gaming experience at the level they deserve.” The timetable of the Nintendo Switch release at least gives an idea of when the game will be released, which, at the latest, is sometime in early August.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the anticipated sequel that’s releasing a bit over seven years after the original 2015 game. It will feature an open world with a dynamic day and night cycle littered with zombies and human enemies. Techland revealed, after clarification, that the game will take 500 hours to 100 percent complete which includes all side content while the game’s story will take around 20 hours to complete.

In addition, Techland has said the game will receive five years of post-launch support. Dying Light 2: Stay Human was originally set to release in Spring 2020 but was later delayed indefinitely. Last year, the game popped up again and revealed it would release on December 7th. After Halo Infinite confirmed its story campaign was dropping the day after Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland decided to delay its sequel once again, this time coming out in early February.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is releasing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on February 4th with the Nintendo Switch cloud version releasing “within six months” of that release.