Dying Light 2: Stay Human Patch 1.2 Release and Original Dying Light Next-Gen Patch

It’s been more than a month since the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human and developer, Techland has released details on its 1.2 patch which is currently available on PC and coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S a few days after.

The patch is set to add player-requested features including more immersive details in combat, more intense chase sequences during the night and combat/gameplay balance improvement. Additionally, the PC version is getting a new high-performance preset that Techland says will render the game playable on older computers and laptops.

It isn’t just about new features but bug fixes and stability updates as the patch also fixes a huge amount of technical improvements. Players that dealt with “deathloops” should know that all known cases have been fixed thanks to the removal of black screens and crashes under certain conditions.

Important Dying Light 2: Stay Human fixes also include level 4 of the chase is now more difficult. Improvements to the Options Menu Information Architecture include a dedicated Accessibility Tab, and Banshees and Chargers can be more easily spotted at night. The patch also fixes and upgrades story progression, co-op, ragdoll behaviours, UI/UX, the final boss fight and more.

Fans of the original Dying Light, which was released over seven years ago, should pay attention as Techland has announced it has released a next-gen patch for the game. The patch will add three new video modes and also the developer is increasing the game’s in-world viewing distance by 25 percent. Players will be able to choose between performance mode (60 fps in full high definition), quality mode (30 fps at 4K resolution) and a balanced mode aiming for 60 fps in Quad High Definition. The patch is currently only available on the PS5, but Techland notes that the patch is heading to Xbox, so stay tuned.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was originally released on February 4th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch cloud version is still in development and Techland says it’s planning to release it within “six months” after the game’s original release which could mean it could come out sometime in early August at the latest if it doesn’t face any more delays.