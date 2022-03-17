Elden Ring Patch 1.03 Fixes Issues and Adds Map Tracking for NPCs

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware has released patch notes for Elden Ring‘s 1.03 patch which fixes issues, adds new features and quest lines, the patch is currently available to download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The major change to the game is definitely being able to map track NPCs players have met throughout their time playing the newest Soulsborne game, which recently confirmed it had sold over 12 million copies. Other additions include new quest lines and a brand-new small living jar NPC, Jar-Bairn which you can find north of Jarburg, if you want to learn more about the character you can check out its entry on the Elden Ring wiki if you don’t mind spoilers.

#ELDENRING patch 1.03 is available now.https://t.co/M66YgJ6CFh



Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. pic.twitter.com/69DCtvhnEt — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 17, 2022

For those interested, the previously mentioned new quest lines in Elden Ring are for Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight and Gatekeeper Gostoc. While a little intentionally vague on FromSoftware’s part, but it notes it has “added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.” As far as bug fixes, the biggest one that FromSoftware is taking to task is the stat scaling on some weapons, which has been reported many times by players. The patch notes also claim that performance has improved in the game, so hopefully, PC players will see an improvement in their PC setup.

Now it’s time to get into the balancing changes, players will find it easier to get their hands on Smithing Stones as FromSoftware has increased the item’s drop rate and availability in early-game shops. That’s the only thing that has increased as shields, several sorceries and offensive cracked pot items all have gotten a stat buff. Got some bad news, FromSoftware has nerfed the spirit summoned with Mimic Tear Ash, Ash of War, Hoarfrost’s Stomp.

Elden Ring was released back on February 25th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so check out the full patch notes before downloading and installing the update before diving back into the game.