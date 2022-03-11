Elden Ring Speedrun Record Broken Twice in One Day

The world record for an Elden Ring speedrun has been beaten not once, but twice, in the last few days.

Elden Ring is becoming well-known as a lengthy RPG, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of illustrious players from beating it in less than an hour. The first player to set the record was the YouTuber LilAggy, who published a speedrun that clocked in at 59 minutes and 38 seconds.

LilAggy had to make use of various bugs and teleports in order to clock that time, first running straight through the map to the Academy of Raya Lucaria, where he used a teleport to get to Volcano Manor. He died multiple times during the run, but managed to skip most of the mandatory bosses in Elden Ring.

However, just hours later, another YouTube user named Distortion2 posted their own speedrun, clocking in at 49 minutes and 29 seconds. Amazingly, Distortion2 said this was their first attempt at ever speedrunning the game, and they seem to have beaten their record once again with another speedrun that clocks in under 40 minutes. Interestingly, both players use a samurai build for their speedruns.

Players have been speedrunning FromSoftware games for years, and Dark Souls has been a particular highlight over the years, even appearing multiple times in events like Games Done Quick.

Despite the impressive speedruns, Elden Ring has a wealth of content that, normally, takes players dozens of hours to complete, especially if someone wants to take on all the optional bosses. Elden Ring has seen massive success since its release on February 25, 2022.

It was easily the best-selling game of February, but Elden Ring is also already the second best-selling game of the past twelve months, coming in only behind Call of Duty: Vanguard. Elden Ring also became one of the highest-rated titles of all time, currently sitting at a 96 on Metacritic.