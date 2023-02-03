Epic Games Store Declares Their Feb 9th Freebie, Along With 2 Free Claims This Week

The Epic Games Store is a solid marketplace rife with gaming goodness, and every week they deliver a completely FREE claim for consumers to dive into on their platform.

The best things in life are FREE, and the Epic Games Store knows exactly how to utilize that price point by declaring new titles weekly for gamers to dig their claws into completely gratis. All a member on their platform has to do is swing over to the marketplace and claim their free title. This week allows gamers to claim two titles for the price of one — which is still free — with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters. The only caveat is fans must claim these titles before February 9, otherwise, the games go back to not-so-free.

Unfortunately for fans, the following week won’t be as fruitful for the free offerings as the Epic Games Store returns to one title for the week of February 9 to February 16. The title on offer then will be Recipe for Disaster, a relatively new restaurant simulator that was released in August of last year. The release trailer for Recipe for Disaster — not to be confused with the 2003 film of the same name — can be seen below.

The Epic Games Store details the next February offering as “a management game that challenges you to create and run a highly successful restaurant. Whether turning around the fortunes of failing establishments in pre-set scenarios or bringing your own vision to life in freeplay mode, you’ll be carefully designing restaurants, hiring and managing the right staff, customizing food menus, and experimenting with ingredients to invent tasty new dishes that will impress your customers.”

Fans clamouring for more additions to their backlog should claim the two titles on offer this week before they disappear from the FREE price point. It’s also worth noting the Epic Games Store is also running a massive February savings campaign, cutting massive prices off critically acclaimed games such as the newly released Need for Speed Unbound, listed for just $34.99. Consumers looking to browse the sales can head over to the marketplace to secure huge deals.