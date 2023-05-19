Family Guy’s Seth McFarlane Quits Until Writers’ Strike Resolves

Seth McFarlane, the creator of the long-running animated series Family Guy and American Dad, has quit until the ongoing writer’s strike reaches a conclusion.

Many developments have circled Hollywood since the Writer’s Guild of America went on strike. This includes stalling show productions such as the new Disney+ lead Daredevil: Born Again and, most recently, the walkout of Seth McFarlane from Family Guy production. McFarlane was joined by showrunners Brian Boyle, Matt Weitzman, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin and will likely not return until a new agreement with studios.

Seth McFarlane has played a huge part in Family Guy, voicing the main characters Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin and Brian Griffin since the show’s inception. It is worth noting that the show’s 21st season just aired its finale on May 7th, and production on the 20th season of Seth McFarlane’s American Dad is still underway, with “about 3 months of scripts, v/o, etc. already completed,” according to Deadline.

Surprisingly, Daredevil is not the only Marvel licence to be negatively affected by the strike, as the new Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie has also been halted due to the strike. Luckily for fans, Deadpool 3 still appears to be in production in the midst of the strike.

The WGA’s board of directors unanimously called for the Hollywood writers’ strike earlier this month, claiming that movie studios have made it extremely difficult to maintain a stable source of income. IN EARLY MAY, the WGA said in a public statement that “the companies’ behaviour has created a gig economy within a unionized workforce, and their intransigence in these negotiations has betrayed a commitment to devalue the profession of writing further.”

As the WGA strike continues, reports of more production shutdowns will likely continue as well, so fans of in-production media could follow the WGAWest Twitter account for updates as they happen.