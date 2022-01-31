Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Exciting Reveal Coming Later This Year

The long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is going to be unveiled sometime this year as the original game director confirmed it on Monday’s celebratory livestream.

Today marks the anniversary of the day Square Enix launched the game in Japan on January 31, 1997, for the original PlayStation. In 2021, the developers were able to bring the PC port and INTERmission DLC, but the people wanted more. This is why the 25th anniversary livestream revealed the plans to talk about the next level for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The original game director of Final Fantasy 7, Yoshinori Kitase, said in a translation from VGC, “We are hard at work on Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that. In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake [Part 2]…there will be more information… this year if we can.” Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is an upcoming mobile game to be released soon, alongside The First Soldier. Ever Crisis is meant to be a single-player game with different chapters that fit into the Final Fantasy 7 timeline. This includes all events in the original game and the compilation titles.

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

Of course, the hosts wanted to get some dates out of Kitase. He added, “We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!” It seems like there will be a big reveal since it is clearly under lock-and-key for now. One of the key takeaways from what was said from the Remake’s creative director and original character designer, Tetsuya Nomura, is that they hope to utilize the great features that PlayStation 5 has to offer. This could be a hint that Part 2 will be intended for PS5.

Nomura shared a message to fans of the game, “I am truly grateful to all the fans who have loved FFVIl over these 25 years, and thanks to your support, Cloud has never felt far away over that time.” While there is not much known about the plot or what events will occur in the second instalment, we can sure put our bets on seeing more of the lovable character, Yuffie Kisaragi.

SPOILER ALERT! She is expected to make her appearance in the main story in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. The events in Yuffie’s DLC…I mean, EPISODE INTERmission, hinted the character could play a bigger role in Part 2 of the Remake. If you have played the remake and all the DLC, the endings were very ambiguous and opened up a big can of worms as it diverged from the original game’s path. However, it is awesome to hear that Square Enix is going to reveal more details to follow in the next 12 months. For now, we can bask in the beautiful logo art that came out to celebrate this momentous time for the game.