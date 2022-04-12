Uniqlo To Release Range Of Final Fantasy Shirts For Series’ 35th Anniversary

The Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is going to partner with Square Enix to release a wide array of Final Fantasy-inspired t-shirts, which is just in time for the series 35th, taking place later this year.

The shirts were revealed by Uniqlo’s Vietnamese website, but the page was taken down shortly after. Of course, the internet doesn’t forget, usually, and the reveal was noticed by several fans on social media and blogs.

There is a range of designs, sixteen to be exact, one for each entry in the Final Fantasy series, including the yet-to-be-released Final Fantasy XVI. However, it’s unclear if these will reveal around the world. But given that Uniqlo will most likely consider Vietnam an international territory, it seems safe to assume the shirts will be released across the globe. The company also operates in most places on the planet. Pricing is unclear at this point too, though it’s worth mentioning the site had a Vietnamese price that roughly converts to $22 CDN before it was taken down.

As for the shirts, themselves, there is a different design for each game. Most of it is just text and pictures, but die-hard Final Fantasy fans will most likely be all over it once it comes to their region. In terms of the 35th anniversary itself, Square Enix has released two games so far, Stranger Of Paradise and Chocobo GP on March 18 and February 10 respectively.

Inside Pravoka Seagrot lies a realm, reborn.



Explore what wonders await you on your quest to find Captain Bikke and safe harbour in Stranger of Paradise @FinalFantasy Origin. pic.twitter.com/sRz3OtEH4d — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) April 11, 2022

A website was also launched on March 8, featuring a new arrangement of “Prelude” and a message by Yoshinori Kitase who thanked the series’ passionate fans with a promise that his team is continuing to work hard to celebrate the milestone. The original Final Fantasy game was released on December 18, 1987. The next game is Final Fantasy XVI which is set to be released exclusively on the PS5.