Final Fantasy Xvi Could Be Around The Corner According To A Free Uniqlo Magazine

After the announcement of a huge Final Fantasy collaboration, Uniqlo released an interview with Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida in a free magazine found in Japanese-based stores.

Following the announcement of Uniqlo clothing stores getting their own Final Fantasy themed t-shirt line in honour of the 35th anniversary of the series, more information seems to have been spilled out of the huge clothing store regarding the development of the latest in the storied JRPG franchise, Final Fantasy XVI. This is notably the latest development regarding Famitsu’s most anticipated game for the past few months, since the post from the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter back in December 2021.

This announcement declared more information would be available in the Spring, and it is now that time. Although this is more of an interview based on the entire series, there was information provided regarding the highly anticipated 16th entry near the end. While the producer discussed certain things at length, it wouldn’t be surprising if more news followed this interview.

Producer Naoki Yoshida stated “Currently, development on the latest title, Final Fantasy XVI, is in the final stretch,” in a translated interview from the Japanese Uniqlo fashion magazine. User @Alberich_ff14 posted a photo from the magazine that outlined where the interview was in a Twitter post.

Yoshida also stated in the interview “As an adult, I learnt about society and said to myself ‘reality is not as easy as a video game’. I hope that those who once left Final Fantasy will remember how exciting their passion for video games was back then,” in regard to the accessibility of the new entry, hoping former fans will return to the series, as translated by VGC.

This can be taken as a breath of fresh air for fans eagerly awaiting the next title the legendary series has to offer, as new information regarding Final Fantasy XVI has been sparse at best. It is also noteworthy that Producer Yoshida also stated back in October 2021 that the final touches were being applied to the title according to VGC, so until a formal announcement is made, it may be worth tempering expectations, especially since the latest look fans have gotten at the game was years ago when the trailer was announced.

The aforementioned Uniqlo themed 35th anniversary shirts will come in 16 different varieties celebrating each of the numbered mainline entries in the series, including Final Fantasy XVI, and will be made available from the huge retailer on May 16th. For those looking to see what designs will be available can swing over to the Uniqlo website to see what’s up.