Fool’s Paradise Trailer Shows Charlie Day In The Spotlight

His Directorial Debut
| April 12, 2023
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is writing, producing and starring in this upcoming satirical comedy, Fool’s Paradise, and the trailer is here!

The exciting first trailer for Fool’s Paradise just dropped. It has been in the works since 2018 but under a different name, El Tonto. This film is not to be confused with any of the other films of the same name you might find on IMDb, like the 2011 version or the 1997 version you can find Jim Gaffigan in. These films are completely unrelated and do not share the same plot.

The trailer courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes can be watched below.

YouTube video

Fool’s Paradise follows Day’s character as he stumbles through the Hollywood limelight after he becomes a sort of stand-in for his alcoholic method actor lookalike, who refuses to leave his trailer. Day quickly catches the hearts of all those around him, like Ken Jeong, who plays a hapless publicist who thinks he’s hit the jackpot with Day. Everyone around him is totally enamoured with his character, but it seems his performance isn’t an act at all.

Day’s performance is reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin’s physical work, hat and all; he’s just missing the moustache. His character seems to be a selective mute, giving Day the perfect stage to show off his physical comedy. The only talking he does in the movie is as the uncooperative method actor he also plays.

Fool’s Paradise has an eclectic ensemble cast, including Day’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris, Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Common, Edie Falco, Jason Sudeikis, Jillian Bell, John Malkovich, Alanna Ubach, Travis Fimmel, Edy Ganem, Katherine McNamara, Jason Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Academy Award winner Adrian Brody. It feels like Day pulled their names out of a hat at random and ended up with a stellar lineup.

Fool’s Paradise hits theatres on May 12, 2023.

