For Honor Is Finally Getting Crossplay

Ubisoft is finally bringing crossplay to For Honor, its medieval multiplayer brawler.

For Honor was first released in 2017 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and was met with generally positive reviews and reception from fans. Ubisoft has done a fantastic job of supporting the game, however, providing consistent updates over the last five years. One of the most important updates yet is coming with crossplay, which will be implemented in two different phases and kicks off Year 6.

Phase 1 will take effect in an update on March 17, and will enable crossplay for PvP and PvE modes, which includes Campaign Mode, Training Mode, Custom Match (Phase 1 only), Arcade Mode, and Rank Mode. A blog post on the For Honor website states “With Phase 1 unifying the 3 player pools into 1, players should see an improvement in their matchmaking time, and have a better For Honor experience for online multiplayer game sessions.”

Because of the implementation of crossplay, player skill ratings will have to be reset and voice chat will temporarily be disabled in crossplay matches, although Ubisoft does have plans to reimplement it in the future.

There’s currently no release date for Phase 2 of crossplay, but here’s how the blog post describes it “In Phase 2, Crossplay functionality will extend to group play with your cross-platform friends and/or players. Your friends’ platform of choice will no longer be a blocker when looking to play together. More on how this will work when Phase 2 will be announced.”

Any players that wish to opt-out of crossplay can do so in the Settings menu, under the “Online” option.

In other Ubisoft news, the company recently announced that it’s looking for testers for the long-troubled pirate multiplayer game, Skull & Bones. The game was originally announced in 2017 but has undergone significant changes in the years since.